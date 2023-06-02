This Airline Is Selling Seats for Its First-ever All-electric Flights — Here's How to Book

The three inaugural SAS flights depart in 2028, but you can book your seat today.

By
Published on June 2, 2023
SAS Electric plane in flight above the clouds
Photo:

Courtesy of SAS

SAS is selling tickets for its first-ever all-electric flights in Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

The Swedish airline started accepting reservations for the three inaugural flights at 6 a.m. ET on Friday, June 2. Tickets for the flights, which are scheduled to take off in 2028, will cost 1946 SEK (about $125), a figure that nods to the year SAS began operating.

"The fact that we can now invite our passengers to the next major milestone in the future of aviation is a natural continuation of that pioneering spirit and a significant step on our journey toward more sustainable aviation,” Anko van der Werff, the president and CEO of SAS, said in a statement shared with Travel + Leisure.

The airline will sell a total of 30 seats for each of the inaugural flights and passengers can book up to two seats per reservation and person. The departure day and location will be shared with travelers by email when they are decided, according to the airline.

The plan to fly an all-electric flight comes as SAS has committed to achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. It also comes as the Swedish government has laid out a goal to achieve net-zero emissions for domestic air transportation by 2030 and for international flights by 2045, according to the airline.

SAS is not the first to operate all-electric passenger planes. Last year, the Alice aircraft took flight for the first time, which accommodates up to nine passengers and two crew members and can operate flights up to 250 miles.

Rolls-Royce also tested what it called the world's fastest all-electric aircraft in 2021, reaching a maximum speed of more than 387 mph. And Hawaiian Airlines has invested in electric seagliders, which could be used for sustainable island-to-island transportation in the future.

