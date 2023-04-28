Madewell Is Having a Secret Sale on So Many Travel-ready Items — and These Comfy Sandals Are a Must

Shoppers swear they “fell in love” with them.

By
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Merrell Readman
Published on April 28, 2023 05:00AM EDT

The Alina Platform Sandal TOUT
Photo:

Travel + Leisure / Reese Herrington

It’s not easy to nail the intersection between style and comfort, but time and time again Madewell has secured their spot as a leader in envy-inducing travel apparel. Just in time for spring cleaning, Madewell is currently hosting a secret sale, so you can snag your favorite branded products on the site for the best price as we head into a new season.

That means now is the perfect time to swap out the uncomfortable sandals that you find yourself turning to summer after summer for a supportive shoe that’s actually worth taking with you on your next vacation. And we have a recommendation in mind: the best-selling Alina Platform Sandal. Regularly going for $110, you can now snag this shopper-loved sandal for just $70 — and they’re just as comfortable as they are stylish.

The Alina Platform Sandal

Madewell

To buy: madewell.com, $70 (originally $110)

This smooth leather shoe comes in three neutral colors that are a stunning addition to your wardrobe and will easily match any pieces you decide to pack during your next trip. The platform design adds a unique twist to the otherwise classic slip-on style, and crisscross straps keep your feet firmly in place throughout the day. The highlight of these shoes, however, is the EVA platform sole complete with the brand’s signature MWL Cloudlift Lite padding that’s guaranteed to keep you fresh on your feet, even after hours of sightseeing. 

The shoe offers an easy-to-walk-in height addition of 1 ¾ inch and is even made through an organization that promotes sustainable environmental practices, so you’re able to pick up a pair of summer-ready sandals that not only look stunning, but also support a safe work environment. Plus, this timeless sandal comes in a wide range of sizes from 5 to 12, with half sizes included. 

After earning best-seller status at Madewell, it’s no surprise that happy shoppers have no shortage of praise to shower upon these impressively comfortable, yet universally stylish shoes. One customer raved that they “fell in love with these sandals the first time I saw them,” noting that they’re “very flattering for someone with slightly wide feet.” Meanwhile, another customer called them their “new summer sandals,” adding that they’re not only “cute and so comfortable,” but also “definitely worth the price.”

The Alina Platform Sandal

Madewell

To buy: madewell.com, $70 (originally $110)

One thing to note is that you should prepare some time to break in these shoes before your trip so you can achieve maximum comfort without blisters, and one shopper noted that the sandal “needs to be worn a day or two before hitting the sidewalk.” However, they followed up by confirming that the shoes are a “great style and super comfy.” Truly stylish and supportive shoes are hard to come by, but these Madewell sandals are prepared to carry you through your warm-weather travels looking (and feeling) your best.

Right now, the timeless Alina Platform Sandal is discounted by 36 percent, bringing the price down to just $70 for a comfortable and well-cushioned pair of leather shoes that are sure to be your favorite addition to your travel wardrobe. And while you’re at it, check out the other easy breezy styles that you can get discounted on the site right now.

More Travel-ready Styles on Sale at Madewell

Garment-Dyed Tapered Chino Pants

Garment-Dyed Tapered Chino Pants

Madewell

To buy: madewell.com, $83 (originally $98)

Button-Front Tiered Midi Dress

Button-Front Tiered Midi Dress

Madewell

To buy: madewell.com, $75 (originally $128)

The Charley Strappy Slide Sandal

The Charley Strappy Slide Sandal

Madewell

To buy: madewell.com, $100 (originally $110)

Large Woven Leather Tote

Large Woven Leather Tote

Madewell

To buy: madewell.com, $187 (originally $198)

Pull-On Dress Set in Gingham Check

Pull-On Dress Set in Gingham Check

Madewell

To buy: madewell.com, $85 (originally $128)

The Emmalee Sandal

The Emmalee Sandal

Madewell

To buy: madewell.com, $120 (originally $128)

The Untailored Wide-Leg Pant

The Untailored Wide-Leg Pant in Gingham Lightspun

Madewell

To buy: madewell.com, $80 (originally $98)

The Sydney Zip-Top Crossbody Bag

The Sydney Zip-Top Crossbody Bag

Madewell

To buy: madewell.com, $130 (originally $138)

Conway Pullover Sweater 

Conway Pullover Sweater in Stripe

Madewell

To buy: madewell.com, $70 (originally $110)

Drapeweave Carley Wide-Leg Pants 

Drapeweave Carley Wide-Leg Pants

Madewell

To buy: madewell.com, $50 (originally $98)

