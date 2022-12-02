Shoppers Are Ditching Their Name-brand Winter Snow Boots for This $49 Pair From Amazon

If one thing is certain, it’s that your cold-weather gear can make or break your trip. Whether you’re out enjoying the outdoors or simply shoveling your driveway, you’ll need a quality pair of snow boots to keep your feet warm and comfortable while you brave the cold. And if you haven’t been able to find the best winter boots, Amazon shoppers have discovered the ultimate pair: the Aleader Women’s Snow Boots.

Not only are the boots touting more than 5,500 five-star ratings from customers, but they’ve also been marked down 46 percent off ahead of the winter season. With this discount, you can get the Aleader Snow Boots for as little as $49, which is practically unheard of for cold-weather footwear. Hurry — there’s no telling how much longer this deal will last, so make sure to add them to your cart ASAP before their price tag goes back up to $90.

To buy: amazon.com, $49 (originally $90)

With their tall-calf silhouette, the Aleader Snow Boots protect your feet, ankles, and calves from the elements and effectively keeps rain, snow, and chilly winds from getting inside. The interiors are insulated with cozy, thick, and “mega warm” recycled down feather materials to ensure that you stay toasty even when up against “those frigid, cold days,” as one midwestern reviewer described.

The boots’ exteriors, on the other hand, feature waterproof leather-nylon shells that are seam-sealed to further provide protection against rain and snow. For added support, the base of the boots are strategically designed to stabilize your ankles and legs while walking. This combined with the grippy, non-slip rubber outsoles help you confidently navigate slippery and icy terrains.

The Aleader Snow Boots’ lace-up front helps you get a secure and customizable fit, all while adding stylish flare to the classic boot style. They are available in four winter-friendly colors (black, brown, white, and gray) and sizes range from 6 to 11, including half sizes.

Between their comfortable, high-performing construction and fashionable look, you can easily pair the Aleader boots with anything in your winter travel wardrobe. They’ll keep your feet warm during casual après-ski-esque outings like frolicking in the snow, exploring the sites, and hanging in the lodge, or make the fur-trimmed boots the stars of your favorite travel outfits for dinner, shows, and other dressier events.

“These boots are really comfortable and keep my feet warm,” one Amazon shopper wrote in their review. Another customer said, “I recently moved from a hot climate to a very cold climate. I don't have a car and will have to walk to places. I know these boots are of great quality and will keep my feet warm and dry.” Similarly, a third reviewer added, “These have more than lived up to what I expected. They are lightweight, totally water resistant, and don't cause slipping because of the good tread on them.”

Chiming in, one traveler wrote, “I bought these for a trip to Alaska. I’m confident they will keep my feet warm and I won’t slip and fall in the snow.” In fact, another shopper said they are of comparable quality to name-brand winter boots double their price tag: “While these are not Sorels, they are very cute for the price… They were comfy and I thought when comparing them to a pair of Sorels; they looked very similar. These, I feel like, are less bulky and more narrow (not in size), but in looks.”

Still need more convincing? Take it from this reviewer: “I bought them when the weather was at its worst and it was the best purchase I could have made.” They added, “The foot comfort is ideal; my foot feels hugged and I feel good support.” Or perhaps you’ll be convinced by this Amazon shopper who said they “assist in keeping me warm in negative 22 degrees Fahrenheit” temperatures.

Time is running out to score this amazing deal on the Aleader Snow Boots. Get a pair for 46 percent off at Amazon before their price tag goes back up.

At the time of publishing, the price was $49.

