This Under-$10, Light-blocking Eye Mask Is the Ultimate Sleep Hack for Long Flights

When you’re on a bright plane and desperate for a bit of shut-eye, a good eye mask can be a lifesaver. But I’ll be honest: They can be hit or miss. I’ve found most masks to be constricting, leaving me feeling claustrophobic and uncomfortable — that is, until now.

If you also struggle with wearing an eye mask to sleep or you’re just looking to upgrade, the Albatross Contoured Cup Eye Mask is your perfect solution, and right now it’s on sale for just $7 at Amazon. For finicky sleepers everywhere, this under-$10 mask is a blessing.

To buy: amazon.com, $7 (originally $10)

Blocking out 99 percent of light and made with cooling material, this ultra-comfortable sleep mask has finally solved the problem of the undue pressure that many masks put on your eyes. An adjustable strap helps the mask fit a variety of head sizes, and memory foam is both gentle and plush on the skin. A hollow nose bridge reduces pressure on the nose, and the goggle-like design effectively removes all pressure from the delicate eye area as well.

The Albatross Contoured Cup Eye Mask is also larger than traditional eye masks, covering more surface area and eliminating the extra space for light to seep in around the edges. A wide elastic strap won’t tug your hair or leave marks on your face, so you can sleep soundly with the knowledge that you’ll wake up looking as refreshed as you feel.

Gearing up for an international vacation? Shoppers confirm you would be smart to grab this affordable, high-quality eye mask before your next flight. One customer noted, “They block out light completely and are raised so the material is off the eye,” adding, “I think these will be very useful when I get a migraine.” Another shopper wrote that the mask “didn’t irritate my eyes at all,” sharing that they slept soundly on “8 hour and 12 hour flights with this.”

Comfort is key when it comes to a good sleep mask, and customers swear that this mask delivers. In fact, one shopper revealed, “It’s perfect for eyelash extensions and blocks out 100 percent of light,” while another raved that it gave them the “best sleep ever,” adding, “These are incredibly comfortable and the dome of the eyes allows me to tolerate these on my face.”

Coming in at just $7, the light-blocking Albatross Contoured Cup Eye Mask is a no-brainer addition to your carry-on bag for lengthy flights and sleepless nights. Perfect for improving your rest on long journeys without putting unnecessary pressure on your face, this mask is a must-have, so grab one while it’s still on sale at Amazon.

At the time of publishing, the price started at $7.

