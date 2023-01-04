Alaska Airlines Is Celebrating 2023 With $39 Flights — but You’ll Have to Book Fast

The airline’s “New Year Sun and Snow Sale” must be booked by 11:59 p.m. PT on Jan. 5 for travel from Jan. 17 through March 8.

Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor.
Published on January 4, 2023
An Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-900ER in flight above California
Photo:

Chad Slattery/Courtesy of Alaska Airlines 

Alaska Airlines is leaning into winter with a cool sale offering snowy breaks and warm weather escapes starting at just $39 one-way.

The airline’s “New Year Sun and Snow Sale” must be booked by 11:59 p.m. PT on Jan. 5 for travel from Jan. 17 through March 8, according to the airline. The sale is valid on travel on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays and must be purchased at least 14 days before flying. 

“Brrr-ing on winter adventures with our new year sun and snow sale!” Alaska Airlines tweeted. “Take advantage of savings to ski slopes or sunny beaches with fares as low as $39 one way.”

There are several blackout dates associated with the sale from Feb. 16 through Feb. 27.

Travelers can fly from San Diego to Sacramento or from Los Angeles to San Jose starting at just $39 one-way. Or for just $10 more, travelers can fly from Boise to Sacramento, from Portland to Seattle, and from Portland to Albuquerque.

Plan a city escape to the Big Apple with flights from San Francisco to Newark starting at just $99 one-way, or plan a wintry mountain escape to Salt Lake City with flights starting at just $59 from San Francisco.

Alaska Airlines also recently expanded its flight subscription pass to include Salt Lake City. The pass, which the airline first launched last year, allows travelers to book six, 12, or 24 roundtrip flights per year at a fixed monthly rate.

​​Alaska Airlines travelers can also now earn miles for money they spend on Lyft rides. Customers will earn one mile for every $1 spent on most Lyft rides in the U.S. and Canada.

But the carrier will soon limit access to its airport lounges for passengers booked on a first class ticket based on how far they are traveling. The decision, which will go into effect on Feb. 15, was made due to crowding.

