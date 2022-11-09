Alaska Airlines’ Latest Sale Has $49 Flights to Popular Ski Destinations — and Free Lift Tickets

Alaska Airline is celebrating ski season with discounted flights to ski destinations around the country and perks like free lift tickets.

“It’s the PEAK time to plan! Book by 11/11 to land low fares to amazing ski destinations like Jackson Hole, Bozeman, Steamboat Spring and more!” Alaska Airlines wrote in a Facebook post. “Plus, ski FREE at select resorts with your boarding pass.”

The sale, which must be booked by 11:59 p.m. PT on Nov. 11, is valid on travel on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays from Dec. 1 through March 15, 2023. And as a bonus, travelers who show their Alaska boarding pass at several different ski resorts across the West Coast will be able to ski for free (typically on the day of their arrival or departure), including at Alyeska Resort near Anchorage, Alaska, at Marmot Basin in Canada, and at Steamboat in Colorado.

Tickets must be purchased at least 21 days before traveling, and travelers cannot fly on blackout dates from Dec. 15 to Jan. 8, 2023, and from Feb. 16, 2023, to Feb. 27, 2023.

Fly from Boise to San Francisco starting at just $49 one-way from which travelers can then drive to Lake Tahoe, or fly from Seattle to Juneau starting at just $79 one-way where travelers can access the Eaglecrest Ski Area. Flights from Portland to Reno start at just $89 one-way, which is just a short drive to Lake Tahoe, while flights from San Francisco to Salt Lake City and from Seattle to Jackson Hole also start at just $89 one-way.

Also in time for ski season, Alaska Airlines just expanded its flight subscription pass to include Salt Lake City. The pass, first launched in February, allows travelers to book six, 12, or 24 roundtrip flights per year at a fixed monthly rate.