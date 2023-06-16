Alaska Airlines Launches New Routes to Palm Springs, Miami, More

The routes will start in November and December.

Published on June 16, 2023
Alaska Airlines will launch three new routes this fall and winter — just in time for the holiday travel season.

Starting on Nov. 17, the airline will launch daily, year-round nonstop service from Portland, OR to Miami. With the new route, Alaska Airlines will fly nonstop to Miami from two cities after it first introduced service from Seattle last year.

In total, the carrier will now serve four cities in Florida from Portland with Miami joining Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, and Tampa.

Then on Dec. 14, the airline will add service from Palm Springs to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport as well as service from San Luis Obispo to Las Vegas.

"We believe our guests are going to love these new nonstops,” Kirsten Amrine, the vice president of revenue management and network planning for Alaska Airlines, said in a statement. “We continue to see strong demand by travelers who want to go to leisure destinations and are already planning trips for next year. We're especially excited to launch a new coast-to-coast route in Portland, which is a key hub for us. Miami is the largest underserved city from Portland and vice versa, so plenty of flyers are ready to travel between the Rose City and South Florida."

The new flights between California and New York will be operated on a seasonal basis with a morning departure from New York (so travelers can get there in time to soak up all that Cali sun). 

The new flight between California and Las Vegas will operate daily. From San Luis Obispo, the airline also flies nonstop to San Diego, Portland, and Seattle.

In addition to the newly-announced routes, Alaska launched daily nonstop flights between San Diego and both Washington, D.C. and Eugene, OR, this week. And on Oct. 5, the carrier will launch daily nonstop flights between San Diego and Tampa.

Alaska Airlines makes travel more affordable by allowing customers to earn miles for money they spend on Lyft rides in the U.S. and Canada. However, the carrier also limits access to its airport lounges for passengers booked on a first class ticket based on how far they are traveling.

Alaska also offers a flight pass, which the airline first launched last year and has since expanded, that allows travelers to book six, 12, or 24 flights per year at a fixed monthly rate.

