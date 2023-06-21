This U.S. Airline Is Rewarding Its Most Loyal Fliers With a Major Airport Security Perk

Michael Cappetta
Published on June 21, 2023
Airport security is about to get a speedy upgrade for frequent fliers of Alaska Airlines.

As the summer travel season is underway, the Seattle-based airline announced Wednesday that it's providing Clear Plus membersips for one year to its Mileage Plan members for expedited entry through security.

Clear Plus allows passengers to utilize biometrics such as retina and fingerprint scans to verify their identity, and use the security lanes.

"Clear is obsessed with delivering the best customer experience, so we're excited to provide Alaska Airlines’ Mileage Plan members with the confidence and predictability of Clear Plus. We look forward to expanding our partnership with Alaska Airlines to continue unlocking seamless experiences for their frequent flyers from home to gate and beyond,” Clear’s Executive Vice President of Operations Kasra Moshkani said in a statement shared with Travel + Leisure. 

Members of Alaska’s Mileage Plan, including those with the status of MVP, MVP Gold, MVP Gold 75k, and MVP Gold 100K, will receive 1,500 bonus miles for signing up for Clear Plus, as well as a discounted rate at $179. The offer also provides 1,250 miles for every year the member renews the CLEAR Plus service, and for a limited time, 1,000 bonus miles for those who register between now and July 16, 2023.

Clear has previously partnered with airlines such as American Airlines, Delta Airlines and United Airlines to provide preferred pricing to airline loyalty club members. For example, Delta's SkyMiles members receive the same $179 preferred rate as announced with the Alaska partnership, and Delta's Diamond Medallion Members receive a complimentary annual membership. 

Over 16 million people are members of the Clear Program, and there are 52 airports in which members can utilize the service including Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport, JFK International Airport in New York, and more. Clear has also rolled out expedited service at stadiums such as Yankee Stadium in New York, NY and State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA.

With a surge of travel both domestically and internationally this summer, travelers have turned to services like Clear Plus to help minimize time spent in security lines. 

