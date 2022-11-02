Travelers Can Now Earn Alaska Airlines Miles While Riding With Lyft

Alaska Airlines customers can now earn one mile for every $1 spent on most Lyft rides in the United States and Canada.

Published on November 2, 2022
The lyft logo in front of an Alaska Airlines airplane tail
Alaska Airlines is giving travelers a new way to earn miles while riding with Lyft. 

Going forward, Alaska Airlines customers will earn one mile for every $1 spent on most Lyft rides in the United States and Canada, the company shared with Travel + Leisure on Wednesday. And as a holiday bonus, the airline is offering travelers double the miles on each dollar spent until Dec. 31.

“We always want our guests to have a terrific travel experience, even when they’re not flying with us. Our new partnership with Lyft makes sure our flyers are also cared for on the ground as they go places,” Sangita Woerner, the senior vice president of marketing and guest experience at Alaska Airlines, said in a statement shared with T+L. “Alaska and Lyft are both respected brands by millions of customers who turn to us for access to their preferred modes of transportation.”

To sign up, travelers must link their Alaska Airlines and Lyft accounts online. Participants must select the Alaska Mileage Plan as their preferred travel partner in the rewards section of the Lyft app to earn miles.

Travelers will earn miles on most Lyft rides, including Lyft Standard, Wait & Save, Priority Pickup, Shared, Shared Saver, Preferred, Lyft XL, Lux, Lux Black and Lux Black XL. Bike and scooter rides are not eligible to earn miles.

In addition to Alaska Airlines, Lyft has partnered with Delta Air Lines’ SkyMiles program. With that partnership, travelers earn one mile for every $1 spent in the U.S., and two miles for every $1 spent on airport rides.

“We are thrilled to provide our riders with more benefits and opportunities to enjoy a best-in-class travel experience,” Zach Greenberger, the vice president of strategic business development and supply chain at Lyft, said in the statement. “At Lyft, we’re committed to hospitality and to giving our users the chance to unlock the best value for all their transportation needs – a key purpose embedded in this [Alaska] partnership.” 

Last year, Lyft introduced an annual membership program, Lyft Pink, that includes unlimited 45-minute rides on several bike-share programs and priority pickup at airports.

