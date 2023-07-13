Alaska Airlines Is Adding New Routes to Central America, Mexico for Winter — What to Know

Alaska Airlines is heading to Guatemala with a brand-new route from Los Angeles to the capital of Guatemala City.

The new year-round route will launch on Dec. 14 and be flown daily on a Boeing 737 aircraft, Alaska Airlines shared with Travel + Leisure. The flight will join other Central American destinations Alaska flies to from Los Angeles, including Belize and Costa Rica.

“As a growing airline, we’re expanding to more international destinations,” Kirsten Amrine, the vice president of revenue management and network planning for Alaska Airlines, said in a statement provided to T+L. “Guatemala is a dynamic new country for us and our guests – full of outdoor adventures, history and natural beauty. Our new service will allow families, friends and businesses to better connect between the West Coast and Central America.”

In addition, on Dec. 23, Alaska will also add new seasonal flights from both San Diego and Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport to Ixtapa-Zihuatanejo, which sits along Mexico’s Pacific Coast. Those flights will be operated once per week each from December until April.

With the new flight, Alaska will count four peak-day nonstop flights to Mexico from San Diego.

“We’ve been flying to Mexico for 35 years. It’s a favorite with many of our guests for its culture, cuisine and beaches,” Amrine added. “Our new Saturday nonstops to Zihuatanejo from San Diego and Chicago add to our current Los Angeles and San Francisco service and provide guests with more choices as they plan their winter getaways.”

Alaska isn’t just expanding to Central America. Last month, the carrier announced new flights from Portland, OR, to Miami as well as additional service from Palm Springs to New York and from San Luis Obispo to Las Vegas. The airline also launched daily nonstop flights between San Diego and both Washington, D.C. and Eugene, OR, and on Oct. 5, the carrier plans to launch daily nonstop flights between San Diego and Tampa.

Alaska Airlines offers a flight pass for travelers on the West Coast, which the airline first launched last year and has since expanded, that allows passengers to book six, 12, or 24 flights per year at a fixed monthly rate. The carrier also limits access to its airport lounges for passengers booked on a first class ticket based on how far they are traveling.

