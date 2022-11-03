Alaska Airlines Expands Flight Subscription Pass to Include Salt Lake City — Just in Time for Ski Season

Subscribers can now fly as many times as they’d like between Salt Lake City and San Francisco or San Diego.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 3, 2022
An Alaska Airlines airplane in flight
Photo:

Chad Slattery/Courtesy of Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines is expanding its flight subscription pass to include Salt Lake City right in time for the start of ski season.

The pass, which the airline first launched in February, will now allow travelers to fly as many times as they’d like between Salt Lake City and San Francisco or San Diego, Alaska Airlines shared with Travel + Leisure. The pass allows travelers to book six, 12, or 24 roundtrip flights per year at a fixed monthly rate.

“Utah is a popular ski and outdoor recreation destination among our California subscribers, and we’re happy to now make those trips more affordable and accessible with Flight Pass,” Alaska Airlines Regional Vice-President of California Neil Thwaites said in a statement shared with T+L. “We’re also excited to introduce Flight Pass to Utah and provide Salt Lake City travelers with an affordable option for their frequent travel to California.”

The Alaska Airlines Flight Pass Route Map from Salt Lake City

Courtesy of Alaska Airlines

These subscription flights can be booked up to 90 days in advance or as soon as 2 hours before departure, depending on which pass travelers have. Flights are in the main cabin.

A Flight Pass starts at $49 per month for six trips per year, costs $99 per month for 12 trips per year, and costs $189 per month for 24 trips per year. A Flight Pass Pro subscription, which includes more booking flexibility, starts at $199 per month for six trips per year.

In addition to Salt Lake City, the subscription pass allows travelers to fly throughout California, to Phoenix, and to Las Vegas.

To celebrate the new routes, Alaska Airlines will offer complimentary Mileage Plan MVP member status upgrades for 12 months to travelers who sign up for a flight pass through Nov. 30. Existing subscribers will earn complimentary MVP or MVP Gold status through 2023.

The expansion of Alaska’s flight subscription service comes as Frontier Airlines prepares to launch its own unlimited flight pass, the GoWild pass, the company confirmed to T+L. That pass will include an unlimited number of flights and access to all of Frontier’s destinations for more than 300 days per year. It was not immediately clear what the pass would cost.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
A Southwest Airlines airplane in flight
This Southwest Sale Has Flights to Hawaii for 30% Off — but You'll Have to Book Fast
Breeze Airways plane
Breeze Airways Will Soon Launch Over a Dozen New Routes Across the U.S. — With Fares As Low As $39
Alaska Airlines Boeing 737-900ER in flight
Alaska Airlines Is Celebrating Fall With a $39 Flight Sale — but Hurry, It Ends Today
Interior of a busy Miami International Airport seen from above
Over 12 Million Americans Are Expected to Fly for Labor Day — What to Know Before You Travel
A a321 Frontier Airlines airplane in flight
Frontier's Latest Sale Has BOGO Flights and Fares for $20 — but You'll Have to Book Fast
A a321 Frontier Airlines airplane in flight
Frontier Has 1 Million Seats on Sale Starting at Just $19 — but You’ll Have to Book Fast
A Frontier Airlines A320 airplane in flight
Frontier Is Expanding With 10 New Routes From Phoenix — and Is Celebrating With a $19 Flight Sale
Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A330 flying over Hawaii
9 Best Frequent Flier Programs — and How to Make the Most of Their Benefits
PLAY airplane in flight
Fly to Europe for As Low As $99 — Here’s How
Durango & Silverton narrow gauge railroad
The Most Beautiful Winter Train Rides in North America
Fall Foliage and Bow Bridge in New York's Central Park
21 Best U.S. Cities for Fall Travel — for Oktoberfest, Fall Food, and More
Interior cabin view of Alaska Airlines plane
This Airline Now Offers a Subscription Service for Flight Tickets
Frontier Airlines Airbus A320 takes off from LAX Los Angeles, California.
Frontier Just Put a Million Tickets on Sale Starting at Only $19
A Frontier Airlines flight prepares to land at Denver International Airport
Frontier Is Putting 1 Million Seats on Sale With Flights As Low As $19 — Until Tomorrow
JetBlue Airways Airbus A321-231 takes off from Los Angeles international Airport
JetBlue's Latest Sale Has Flights for As Low As $39 — but You’ll Have to Book by Tomorrow
Rosewood Miramar Beach
Pet-Friendly Hotels to Book for a Trip to California