Alaska Airlines Expands Flight Subscription Pass to Include Salt Lake City — Just in Time for Ski Season

Alaska Airlines is expanding its flight subscription pass to include Salt Lake City right in time for the start of ski season.

The pass, which the airline first launched in February, will now allow travelers to fly as many times as they’d like between Salt Lake City and San Francisco or San Diego, Alaska Airlines shared with Travel + Leisure. The pass allows travelers to book six, 12, or 24 roundtrip flights per year at a fixed monthly rate.

“Utah is a popular ski and outdoor recreation destination among our California subscribers, and we’re happy to now make those trips more affordable and accessible with Flight Pass,” Alaska Airlines Regional Vice-President of California Neil Thwaites said in a statement shared with T+L. “We’re also excited to introduce Flight Pass to Utah and provide Salt Lake City travelers with an affordable option for their frequent travel to California.”

Courtesy of Alaska Airlines

These subscription flights can be booked up to 90 days in advance or as soon as 2 hours before departure, depending on which pass travelers have. Flights are in the main cabin.

A Flight Pass starts at $49 per month for six trips per year, costs $99 per month for 12 trips per year, and costs $189 per month for 24 trips per year. A Flight Pass Pro subscription, which includes more booking flexibility, starts at $199 per month for six trips per year.

In addition to Salt Lake City, the subscription pass allows travelers to fly throughout California, to Phoenix, and to Las Vegas.

To celebrate the new routes, Alaska Airlines will offer complimentary Mileage Plan MVP member status upgrades for 12 months to travelers who sign up for a flight pass through Nov. 30. Existing subscribers will earn complimentary MVP or MVP Gold status through 2023.

The expansion of Alaska’s flight subscription service comes as Frontier Airlines prepares to launch its own unlimited flight pass, the GoWild pass, the company confirmed to T+L. That pass will include an unlimited number of flights and access to all of Frontier’s destinations for more than 300 days per year. It was not immediately clear what the pass would cost.