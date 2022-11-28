Alaska Airlines' Cyber Monday Sale Has Flights Starting As Low As $29

Alaska Airlines is giving people the gift of travel with a Cyber Monday sale, offering flights as low as $29 one-way.

The airline is putting flights across the country on deep discount for the online shopping holiday for travel throughout the winter, Alaska shared with Travel + Leisure. The sale, which must be booked by Wednesday, Nov. 30, is valid on travel from Jan. 5, 2023, through March 9, 2023.

Fly from Los Angeles to San Jose in California starting at just $29 one-way, or fly from Portland to Sacramento for the same starting price. For a bit more, travelers can also fly from Seattle to San Francisco starting at just $49 one-way, fly from Seattle to Las Vegas starting at just $59 one-way, fly from Austin to San Diego starting at just $59 one-way, and fly from Phoenix to Seattle starting at just $69 one-way.

Alaska Airlines is also offering cross-country flights from New York to Seattle starting at just $99 one-way.

The sale has some exceptions like blackout dates when it is not valid.

In addition to the sale, Alaska Mileage Plan members who book a hotel with the carrier for a winter trip can earn up to 10,000 miles per night for every night they stay. These members can also now earn miles for money they spend on Lyft rides in the United States and Canada.

Alaska Airlines, which launched a flight subscription pass in February, recently expanded it to include Salt Lake City in time for ski season. The pass allows travelers to book six, 12, or 24 roundtrip flights per year at a fixed monthly rate.

The airline is also limiting access to its airport lounges for passengers booked on a first class ticket based on how far they are traveling. An Alaska Airlines spokesperson told T+L the decision was made due to crowding.