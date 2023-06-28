It Just Got Easier to Get to The Bahamas and Mexico From These West Coast Hubs

Alaska Airlines is planning ahead for warm-weather winter getaways with new routes from the West Coast to the Bahamas and Mexico.

The airline, which will launch the new seasonal routes in December, will add its first-ever flights to the Bahamas with nonstop service from Los Angeles and Seattle, Alaska shared with Travel + Leisure. The airline will also add new options for flights to both Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta from Las Vegas.

“We’re excited to add a ‘new dot’ to our route map and believe our guests will appreciate the convenience of nonstop service to the Bahamas this winter,” Kirsten Amrine, the vice president of revenue management and network planning for Alaska Airlines, said in a statement shared with T+L. “Whether our guests choose to stay in Nassau, or venture to the outer islands, the pristine beaches and crystal clear waters of the Bahamas await.”

Starting Dec. 15, Alaska will fly from Los Angeles to Nassau four times each week through April 8, 2024. On the same day, the airline will launch flights from its hub in Seattle to Nassau three times each week through April 9, 2024.

On Dec. 14, the airline will also add a new way to get to Mexico from Las Vegas by launching seasonal flights to Puerto Vallarta four times each week, followed the next day by seasonal flights to Cabo San Lucas also four times each week.

Fares for flights between Los Angeles and Nassau currently start at $169 one-way, while fares between Seattle and Nassau start at $199 one-way. Travelers can book flights from Las Vegas to both Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta starting at just $139 one-way.

Alaska Airlines allows customers to earn miles for money they spend on Lyft rides in the U.S. and Canada. However, the carrier did start limiting access to its airport lounges last year for passengers booked on a first class ticket based on how far they are traveling.

Alaska also offers a West Coast flight pass, which the airline first launched last year and has since expanded, that allows travelers to book six, 12, or 24 flights per year at a fixed monthly rate.