This Kuwaiti Craft Is on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage List — and You Can Buy Directly From the Bedouin Women Who Practice It

In Kuwait City, one group is preserving a centuries-old artistic tradition and reimagining it for the centuries to come.

By
Latifah Al-Hazza
Latifah Al-Hazza

Latifah Al-Hazza is a Chicago-based travel journalist, documentary filmmaker, and co-founder of Femscape Sojourns, a boutique women's travel company. Her work has appeared in CNN Travel, The New York Times, Insider, Reader's Digest, Business Insider Australia, Harper’s Bazaar, and Travel + Leisure.

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 29, 2023
A woman's hand on a colorful woven textile
A master sadu weaver shows off a recent piece. Photo:

Courtesy of Al Sadu Society Kuwait

There are very few master practitioners of sadu, a traditional Bedouin weaving method, left in Kuwait. But the number might be even lower were it not for Sheikha Altaf al-Sabah.

The anthropologist and textile scholar has been promoting this ancestral art form for decades. She is cofounder of the Al Sadu Project, which since 1984 has been headquartered at Sadu House — a classic Kuwaiti-style home where visitors can learn the history of sadu through exhibitions, weaving workshops, and artists’ residencies. Al-Sabah is also the head of Al Sadu Weaving Cooperative Society, which counts 70 weavers among its active members. Thanks in part to these efforts, the Kuwaiti craft was added to UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list in 2020.

Objects on a shelf, including a woven textile runner, bowl, and pitcher
A woven fijah (runner) on display at Sadu House.

Courtesy of Al Sadu Society Kuwait

Traditionally, sadu was passed down through generations, from mothers to daughters, via informal gatherings. Women often recited poetry, sang, and exchanged the day’s news as they worked on their weaving — social events that both cemented bonds and transmitted cultural knowledge. Their creations, such as rugs and cushions, were meant to enhance the beauty and functionality of the black Bedouin tent, most prominently with the ibjad, a woven divider to separate the women’s and men’s areas. Elaborate geometric designs are created using sheep’s wool and camel and goat hair dyed with spices and native plants like henna. Each color conveys a different message: red represents strength, orange the desert sun.

Growing up in Kuwait, I witnessed Sadu House evolve into the cultural-heritage destination it is today — exemplified by its successful push to include sadu in the national school curriculum. On a recent visit, I dropped in on a workshop to observe the weavers in action. Two Bedouin women clad in burkas sat at the end of the open courtyard surrounded by colorful weavings.

Bags made with textiles woven in the sadu style
Bags from a Sadu House collaboration with Kuwaiti brand Folklore the Label.

Courtesy of Al Sadu Society Kuwait

While both told me they hope to pass on the craft to the current generation, their approaches differ: the elder, Um Mohammad, said she was inspired by visual memories of sadu as a child more than 70 years ago; Mutaira, who is in her fifties, likes to experiment with modern designs and nontraditional colors.

Although the Bedouin lifestyle that produced this craft is fading, it lives on in the handwoven products made by cooperative members, available at the museum or through the online shop. Both Mutaira and Um Mohammad believe that sadu will not vanish, but rather evolve — shaped by modern interpretation, yet preserved by the ever-present inspiration of the desert.

A version of this story first appeared in the April 2023 issue of Travel + Leisure under the headline "Holding Patterns."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Still life of Venetian glass pieces, including drinking glasses and vases
8 Important Artisan Traditions From Around the World — and the People Bringing Them Into a New Era
A mirrored facade performing arts center in the desert in Saudi Arabia
Here's What It's Like Inside Saudia Arabia's Rapidly Growing AlUla Development
A sailboat off the coast of Venice
Venice Is a City Built on Sailing, and This Club Can Show You the Ropes
Two photos from Indonesia, one showing a greenery adorned hotel interior, and one showing rice terraces
This Less-visited Destination in Indonesia Has Celebrated Street Food, Eco-conscious Boutique Hotels, and Access to the World’s Largest Buddhist Temple
Interior of Passalacqua at Lake Como
The 100 Best New Hotels in the World
A swimmer in the water off of the Brando resort in French Polynesia
French Polynesia Is Known for Its Stunning Beaches and Resorts — but a Younger Generation Is Working to Highlight Its Rich Traditions
Residential buildings in Historic center of Vienna, classic European architecture against blue sky
My Grandparents Fled the Holocaust, and I Returned to Their Homeland After Reclaiming Their Citizenship — Here's What It Was Like
The 50 Best Places to Travel in 2023
Scenes from Oman (Al Bustan Palace, and the door of a traditional home)
A Trip Through Oman, Where Skyscrapers Are Illegal and Hospitality Runs Deep
An airport waiting room where mother and son are standing by the airport window
What I've Learned From Traveling With My Teen on the Autism Spectrum
Cades Cove, Tennessee, on an early fall morning.
Discover Appalachian Cuisine, Craft Distilleries, and Music History on a Tennessee Road Trip
200911-a-global-vision-awards
2009 Global Vision Awards
Cusco, Peru
Thomas Robinson's 12-day Peru Itinerary
A leopard lays in grass
This Wilderness Course in South Africa Teaches Real Ranger Skills — Like How to Safely, Respectfully Track Leopards
View of Bermuda waterfront with boats an d houses in the distance
This North Atlantic Island Has Beautiful Pink-sand Beaches and Incredible Caves With Super-clear Water
An apricot orchard with views of Kyrgyzstan’s Tian Shan mountains
A Millennium After the Height of Its Power, the Silk Road Draws Travelers Once Again