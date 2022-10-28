The Airlines and Airports That Lost the Most Luggage This Year, According to a New Study

The study found Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport the biggest culprit for missing bags.

By
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox
Alison Fox is a Travel + Leisure contributor. She has also written for Parents.com, The Wall Street Journal, and amNewYork. When she’s not in New York City, she can be found at the beach or on the slopes.
Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Updated on October 28, 2022
Passengers line up at check-in desks of the respective airlines at DÃ¼sseldorf Airport
Photo:

Thomas Banneyer/picture alliance via Getty Images

There’s nothing worse than losing your luggage, and depending on the airline or airport some bags will have a better — or worse chance of reuniting with their owners.

Overall, more than half of people recently surveyed said an airline has lost their luggage in the past, and just 34% of them have received their missing bags, according to a recent study by limo booking service Price4Limo, which was shared with Travel + Leisure. In fact, 78% of people surveyed said they get nervous about checking bags. 

"Losing luggage is always a painful ordeal, regardless of the airport or airline you fly out of,” Rachel Kirsch, a creative strategist for Price4Limo, told T+L. “Regardless of where you travel, lost luggage can be a nightmare come true. Unfortunately, odds are if it hasn’t happened to you already, it’ll likely happen at some point during your travels."

Of all national airlines, American Airlines lost the most bags in 2022, losing 850 bags per 100,000. That was followed by JetBlue, Alaska Airlines, and United Airlines. 

A representative for American did not immediately respond to a request for comment from T+L.

When it came to airports losing luggage, Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport had the most issues, followed by Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, and San Diego International Airport. 

Of all travelers who lost their luggage, an overwhelming 72% of them said they lost an irreplaceable item. 

Luggage issues came to a head over the summer as airlines and airports struggled to keep up with demand amid a combination of staffing shortages and air traffic control problems. But lost luggage is unfortunately nothing new: In 2021, for example, the number of delayed, damaged, lost, or stolen bags increased by 24%.

Travelers who do lose their bags should immediately notify their airline and make sure to hold onto their baggage claim check slip. It's also helpful if travelers take photos of their luggage to show airport staff as well as know the bag's brand, size, color, and condition (in case it gets damaged along the way).

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
People wait for their luggage at an American Airlines baggage claim at the George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston, Texas.
Airlines Mishandled 24% More Bags in 2021, According to a Study
Two photos of the Uniworld Sphinx cruise ship, including a suite, and the exterior
This New Luxury Nile River Cruise Is a Gateway to Egypt's Ancient Wonders
Airlines Lost Luggage
What to Do If an Airline Loses Your Luggage
Completely damaged suitcase
These Airlines Are the Most (or Least) Likely to Damage Your Luggage
Southwest Airlines flight is listed as canceled on a schedule at Boston Logan International Airport
What to Do If Your Flight Is Canceled, According to a Travel Expert
Best Luxury Luggage
The 10 Best Luxury Luggage Pieces of 2022
Airbus A330 Delta Airlines in flight
Delta Flies 1,000 Lost Bags Back to the U.S. From London After Heathrow Passenger Cap Cancels Flights 
Best Luggage Deals
The 26 Best Luggage Deals That Have Been Leaked Ahead of Amazon’s New Prime Day Sale Event
Three wheeled suitcases in a living room setting
The Best Checked Luggage of 2022, According to T+L Tests
Best Travel-related Gifts Under $10
The 51 Best Travel-related Gifts Under $10 of 2022
Passengers travel through Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU) on April 27, 2022, in Cedar Fork Township, North Carolina.
United Airlines CEO on Summer Travel, Masks on Planes, and Why You Need to Get to the Airport Extra Early
Travelers arrive at Orlando International Airport on the day before Christmas
Why Now Is the Best Time to Book Holiday Flights, According to Travel Experts
Carry-on Essentials T+L Editors Canât Travel Without
18 Carry-on Essentials T+L Editors Can’t Travel Without in 2022
Best Travel Accessories Under $50
The 8 Best Travel Accessories Under $50 at Amazon, According to T+L Editors
A group of retired seniors exploring a city
Retirees Share Their Biggest Travel Mistakes and Lessons Learned (Video)
Best Golf travel Bags
We Tested the Best Travel Golf Bags to Help Keep Your Clubs Safe