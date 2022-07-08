The Most and Least Expensive Airports for Parking Around the World, According to a New Study

A new study has found that airport parking around the world can amount to almost $300.

According to a study by driver education site, Zutobi, the heftiest price tag on parking is at Doha's Hamad International, where a week in a spot runs at least $278.77. Not far behind is London's Stansted airport, about 40 miles northeast of central London, where the weekly rate is $263.66, followed by Abu Dhabi where it's $228.70.

The most expensive American airport is on the global list at No. 6, Boston's Logan International, where a week will cost a minimum of $203 for a vehicle. Rounding out the top 10 are Barcelona El Prat at $212.13, Berlin Tegel at $211.50, Zurich at $200.89, Paris-Orly at $185.99, London-Gatwick at $182.05, and Singapore Changi at $178.13.

To gather the data, Zutobi took the busiest airport in every country as determined by commercial passenger volume and then went to the airports' sites to look at the pricing options, marking down the minimum prices per week.

On the other end of the scale, a pair of Istanbul airports have the lowest weekly rates, with Sabiha Gökçen coming in as the cheapest at a mere $16.05 and Atatürk at $19.78. For comparison, 17 cars could park at the former and 14 at the latter for the price of one car at Doha's Hamad.

The best deal in the U.S. for weekly airport parking is, perhaps surprisingly, at Los Angeles International, where it's just a minimum of $35. The rest of the best deals including Bangkok's Suvarnabhumi at $28.60, Rome's Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumincino and Madrid's Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas, both at $32.95, Bangalore's Kempwgoda at $34.80, Wuhan Tianhe for $36.75, Shanghai Hongqiao for $39.75, and Manila's Ninoy Aquino for $40.14.

The study also looked at the biggest increases and decreases in parking rates between 2018 and 2022.

Doha's Hamad rose 163.64%, while Sao Paulo-Guarulhos went up 127.14 percenet, and Frankfurt 99.28 percent. However, it decreased the most at China's Hangzhou Xiaoshan, dipping 69.09 percent, as well as Brussels Airport where it dropped 61.43 percent, and LAX where it fell 58.33 percent.