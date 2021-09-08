JetBlue Is the Best U.S. Airline in 2021, According to T+L Readers — Here's Why

Flying in 2021 is less glamorous, seamless, and comfortable than it used to be. But when it comes to pandemic travel, there's one airline that still stands out as an oasis in the sky: JetBlue.

T+L readers named JetBlue the top domestic airline in this year's World's Best Awards. This marks the third time in a row the New York-based airline has won the award.

In the 22 years since its launch, JetBlue has redefined what it means to be a low-cost airline while growing into the seventh largest carrier in North America. It now serves more than 100 cities with 900 daily flights and earns frequent accolades for its roomy coach seats, onboard snacks, and its extensive in-flight entertainment offerings — which include free in-flight Wi-Fi and live sports.

JetBlue Airways Credit: Courtesy of JetBlue

JetBlue's route map isn't quite as extensive as Delta's, United's, or American's, but JetBlue does offer a growing number of international options, including a new route to London.

JetBlue also carries a four-star rating on TripAdvisor, where it's been reviewed more than 18,000 times and has earned a Traveler's Choice award every year since 2017. More than 9,000 TripAdvisor reviewers rated their JetBlue experiences as excellent, with several calling out its refreshed Mint service. That service comes with epic multi-course meals that look almost tailor-made for Instagram and some seats that are essentially private suites in the sky.

JetBlue Airways Credit: Courtesy of JetBlue

"I would choose Mint over most legacy airlines' business classes because of the privacy (especially with the new configuration) and service," one TripAdvisor reviewer wrote in June. And a flight on JetBlue's revamped Mint Service will set a passenger back under $2,000 — a fraction of what they could expect to pay for a similar business class experience.

Another TripAdvisor reviewer lauded the airline's Wi-Fi service, which stands out in a landscape where subpar connections are the norm. "Free internet is definitely something I value when deciding on flights... and it works well," that reviewer wrote.

JetBlue also is part of the T+L World's Best Awards Hall of Fame, meaning it has made the list of top domestic airlines for 10 consecutive years.