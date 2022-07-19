There's a Summer Private Jet Service From NYC to Nantucket Launching This Week — How to Get on Board

Unfortunately, some of the most exclusive locales on the East Coast are among the most difficult to get to. Limited — or non-existent — commercial flights force travelers to choose between long drives in bumper-to-bumper traffic or hopping onto packed trains and buses. Wheels Up, a private-aviation company known for its engaging activations and easy-to-book app, is making it far easier to get to these summer destinations with the return of its Nantucket shuttle, along with several more seasonal routes.

On Thursday, July 21, Wheels Up will resume its Nantucket shuttle from New York City. The flight departs on Thursday mornings at 10 a.m. from Westchester airport and returns on Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m., making it the perfect way to get to the tony island for a long weekend getaway. Wheels Up members can book up to four seats aboard a King Air 350i. The aircraft accommodates eight passengers, so book as early as possible.

Wheels Up has already relaunched its summer routes to the Hamptons as well, operating private charter flights to East Hampton and Westhampton airports. The flight is under an hour from NYC, and far more comfortable — and less noisy — than a helicopter trip.

Courtesy of Wheels Up

Wheels Up takes its ethos as a members-only app seriously with a plethora of events designed to create a sense of community. Not only does it entice clients to fly to swanky events where they will receive exclusive access, like the celebrity-filled golf tournament, The Match, and Fast Friday at the Indy 500, but it hosts intimate, local events with its partners. One of the dreamiest is a sunset yacht cruise with partner Barton & Gray Mariners Club, offered in a number of destinations, which can be booked by members on the Wheels Up website following a flight to a waterfront locale.

The Wheels Up Nantucket shuttle operates from Thursday, July 21, through Labor Day, with a special Monday departure on September 5. Seats are priced at $895 per person each way and can be booked individually.