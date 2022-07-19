There's a Summer Private Jet Service From NYC to Nantucket Launching This Week — How to Get on Board

Skip the traffic and long airport lines with Wheels Up's direct private flights to dreamy East Coast summer destinations.

By
Kristen Shirley
Kristen Shirley headshot
Kristen Shirley

Kristen Shirley is a New York-based luxury expert, writer, and editor who covers travel, fashion, fine watches, jewelry, wine, and spirits. She is currently a contributing editor to Forbes.com and Nobleman, and a freelance writer for luxury publications including Bloomberg Businessweek, Travel + Leisure, and Robb Report. Passionate about craftsmanship, rare gemstones, and supporting independent designers, Kristen began her career at Elle in the fashion department, where she trained under former style director Kate Lanphear before becoming the associate market editor. She later went on to become the luxury editorial director at Elite Traveler, where she led the print and digital teams and spearheaded a redesign of the print edition and the website. An avid traveler and foodie, Kristen is drawn to tropical destinations where she can scuba dive, sip rosé on the beach, saber Champagne, shuck oysters, and learn about all things caviar. * 10+ years of experience covering fashion, style, fine watches, and jewelry * Received an applied jewelry professional certificate from the Gemological Institute of America * Received the level 3 award in wine from the Wine & Spirit Education Trust, which she passed with distinction * Received a bachelor's degree in French at Georgetown University * Studied abroad at Université Sorbonne Nouvelle and attended international high schools in Frankfurt and London * Speaks French * Founder of La Patiala, a luxury encyclopedia that covers travel, food, wine, spirits, style, beauty, watches, jewelry, and lifestyle

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on July 19, 2022
A Wheels Up private plane on a tarmac
Photo: Courtesy of Wheels Up

Unfortunately, some of the most exclusive locales on the East Coast are among the most difficult to get to. Limited — or non-existent — commercial flights force travelers to choose between long drives in bumper-to-bumper traffic or hopping onto packed trains and buses. Wheels Up, a private-aviation company known for its engaging activations and easy-to-book app, is making it far easier to get to these summer destinations with the return of its Nantucket shuttle, along with several more seasonal routes.

On Thursday, July 21, Wheels Up will resume its Nantucket shuttle from New York City. The flight departs on Thursday mornings at 10 a.m. from Westchester airport and returns on Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m., making it the perfect way to get to the tony island for a long weekend getaway. Wheels Up members can book up to four seats aboard a King Air 350i. The aircraft accommodates eight passengers, so book as early as possible.

Wheels Up has already relaunched its summer routes to the Hamptons as well, operating private charter flights to East Hampton and Westhampton airports. The flight is under an hour from NYC, and far more comfortable — and less noisy — than a helicopter trip.

Interior of a Wheels Up private plane
Courtesy of Wheels Up

Wheels Up takes its ethos as a members-only app seriously with a plethora of events designed to create a sense of community. Not only does it entice clients to fly to swanky events where they will receive exclusive access, like the celebrity-filled golf tournament, The Match, and Fast Friday at the Indy 500, but it hosts intimate, local events with its partners. One of the dreamiest is a sunset yacht cruise with partner Barton & Gray Mariners Club, offered in a number of destinations, which can be booked by members on the Wheels Up website following a flight to a waterfront locale.

The Wheels Up Nantucket shuttle operates from Thursday, July 21, through Labor Day, with a special Monday departure on September 5. Seats are priced at $895 per person each way and can be booked individually.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Classic Hamptons views of the seashore, dunes and ocean front mansions of "The Hamptons" on Long Island
This New York Beach Destination Is Also Home to Instagram-worthy Wineries and Cool Boutique Hotels
People are seen by the United Airlines counter at the Newark International Airport in New Jersey
United Becomes Latest Airline to Preemptively Slash Summer Schedule — What to Know
Homes overlooking the ocean and beach with surfers in Orange County, California near Dana Point
The Best Places to Travel in July
Aerial view of Britannia Bay, Mustique. Plenty of small yachts on blue water, green hills and blue sky in the background.
This Caribbean Destination Is a Favorite Among Celebrities — and It's Home to Stunning Beaches and Private Villas
Drone image of a public beach in northern Jamaica
20 Classic Summer Vacations Everyone Should Take at Least Once
Pouring a glass of champagne with people partying in the background.
15 of the Best Bachelorette Party Destinations Around the World
Main Street Clock in New Hope, PA
This Small Town in Pennsylvania Is the Perfect Weekend Getaway — With Charming Boutique Hotels, Craft Breweries, and Scenic Train Rides
People enjoying the sunset over a beach in Tulum with palm trees and waves, against a sunny clear blue sky with white clouds
This Coastal Destination Is Home to Some of the Most Iconic Mexico Attractions — Here's How to Plan the Perfect Trip
Hot Air Balloons, Festival, Cappadocia, Turkey
Flying in a Hot Air Balloon in Cappadocia Should Be on Your Dream Travel List
Mother and her son playing on the beach in Maldives island resort.
9 Mistakes to Avoid in the Maldives
A Flexjet private plane flying over ocean
Best Private Jet Companies for Your Personal Charter
Female friends holding shopping bags and drinks in city. Young women are walking on street during summer. They are enjoying city life on sunny day
25 Best Girls' Weekend Getaways Around the World
Person in pool at Jaya House River Park in Cambodia
13 Luxury Vacations That Are Surprisingly Affordable
Motorcyclists on Blue Ridge Parkway in Autumn
7 Exhilarating Motorcycle Road Trips Around the U.S.
Hands on an Alfa Romeo steering wheel
You Can Now Earn Major Delta SkyMiles by Using This Car Rental App
Sydney Airport
I Was on One of the First Flights to Australia From the U.S. in Nearly 2 Years — Here's What It Was Like