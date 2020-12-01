Flight Attendants Reveal What You Should Wear If You're Looking for a First Class Upgrade (Video)

By Andrea Romano
December 01, 2020
Sometimes getting an upgrade isn’t about the right timing or knowing the right people. Sometimes, it’s all about having the right outfit.

There's one way you can score a free upgrade to first class without having to do very much, flight attendants told Who What Wear: just pick the perfect ensemble. And the good news is, you don’t need to be a fashion icon to do it.

While many travelers prefer to wear sweatpants and sneakers (or even blankets) when they fly, these seasoned cabin crew members say that putting a little more effort into your appearance can go a long way.

“When we fly, we have a strict dress code to follow. No jeans or trainers — so I always go for tight black trousers and a blazer or a dress. For men, chinos or trousers and a shirt are worn,” one flight attendant told Who What Wear.

Another flight attendant elaborated that you don’t have to be on trend or wearing designer clothes. “Smart but understated. You should look like you travel often...it helps; someone who is potentially due to get an upgrade can be knocked back if they aren't dressed suitably.”

Essentially, you can still be comfortable, but don't dress like you're going to the gym; think more casual workday chic. Dirty sneakers, flip flops, leggings, old shirts, jeans, and other “comfy” but generally too casual clothes will probably keep you in your economy seat.

Luckily, there are lots of comfortable, business-casual sweaters and stretchy slacks out there, as well as protective face masks that you can easily wear for hours on end while traveling. Keep reading for our favorite comfortable yet stylish travel clothing and accessories.

Summersalt 'The Packable Everyday Pant'

Credit: Courtesy of Summersalt

To buy: summersalt.com, $80

Everlane Pima Micro-rib Turtleneck

Credit: Courtesy of Everlane

To buy: everlane.com, $35

Everlane 'The Easy Blazer'

Credit: Courtesy of Everlane

To buy: everlane.com, $128

Allsaints Plaid Wool Blanket Scarf

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $149

Rothy's 'The Loafer'

Credit: Courtesy of Rothy's

To buy: rothys.com, $165

NxTSTOP Travleisure Bamboo Face Mask

Credit: Courtesy of Nxt Stop

To buy: amazon.com, $14

Mali + Lili Four Layer Mask Scarf

Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To buy: nordstrom.com, $40

