Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Flight Attendants Reveal What You Should Wear If You're Looking for a First Class Upgrade (Video)

Sometimes getting an upgrade isn’t about the right timing or knowing the right people. Sometimes, it’s all about having the right outfit.

There's one way you can score a free upgrade to first class without having to do very much, flight attendants told Who What Wear: just pick the perfect ensemble. And the good news is, you don’t need to be a fashion icon to do it.

While many travelers prefer to wear sweatpants and sneakers (or even blankets) when they fly, these seasoned cabin crew members say that putting a little more effort into your appearance can go a long way.

“When we fly, we have a strict dress code to follow. No jeans or trainers — so I always go for tight black trousers and a blazer or a dress. For men, chinos or trousers and a shirt are worn,” one flight attendant told Who What Wear.

Another flight attendant elaborated that you don’t have to be on trend or wearing designer clothes. “Smart but understated. You should look like you travel often...it helps; someone who is potentially due to get an upgrade can be knocked back if they aren't dressed suitably.”

Essentially, you can still be comfortable, but don't dress like you're going to the gym; think more casual workday chic. Dirty sneakers, flip flops, leggings, old shirts, jeans, and other “comfy” but generally too casual clothes will probably keep you in your economy seat.

Luckily, there are lots of comfortable, business-casual sweaters and stretchy slacks out there, as well as protective face masks that you can easily wear for hours on end while traveling. Keep reading for our favorite comfortable yet stylish travel clothing and accessories.

Summersalt 'The Packable Everyday Pant'

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Summersalt

Everlane Pima Micro-rib Turtleneck

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Everlane

Everlane 'The Easy Blazer'

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Everlane

Allsaints Plaid Wool Blanket Scarf

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Rothy's 'The Loafer'

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Rothy's

NxTSTOP Travleisure Bamboo Face Mask

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Nxt Stop

Mali + Lili Four Layer Mask Scarf

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Nordstrom