WestJet Continues Their Holiday Video Tradition — This Time Asking People If They Want to Donate Prizes They’ve Won

WestJet has done it again.

The Canadian carrier continued its annual tradition of producing a hearfelt Christmas video by offering people free flights and vacations — and then asking if they’d like to donate them instead to benefit families who are part of the Ronald McDonald House charities.

Spoiler alert: many people donate their gifts and we can’t promise you won’t be crying by the end of it.

In the video, released on Sunday, people are invited to enter a giant blue hat where they are greeted by none other than Santa himself wearing WestJet blue suit. Santa, who knows everyone’s names (we hear he keeps a list), suggests “a little bit of a game.”

The Christmas icon offers families gifts, including a $2,500 WestJet gift card, a trip for two to Rome, and a trip for two to anywhere WestJet flies. He then asks the all important question: “Now you have a choice. If you want, you can donate it to families at Ronald McDonald Houses or —” Santa tells them before being cut off.

“Or you can keep it for yourselves,” a woman says, calling herself Ebeniza Scrooge (the lone descendant of Ebenezer Scrooge himself, according to the airline).

Tempting prospective winners, Santa and Scrooge offer higher value prizes like a seven day vacation at a Mexican resort. But several kids can’t be swayed, offering to donate their prizes.

“You have everything you need, right?” one man asks a baby. “Yeah, we’ll give it back.”

So far, the video, which ended with some of the people who donated their surprise flights spending time at the Ronald McDonald House, has clocked more than 451,000 views.

“So all the donations from inside the hat went to reunite families at Christmas — well how ‘bout that,” the narrator said. (We’re not crying, you’re crying).

And while giving a gift is often more satisfying than receiving one, sometimes it’s nice to do both.

In that spirit, WestJet is giving away a pair of round-trip tickets to anywhere WestJet flies, allowing Canadian citizens to enter on their website for a chance to win.

Last year, Santa went on a global search for Christmas traditions and reunited families and friends in the airlines annual commercial. The year before, WestJet helped Santa bring kids’ stories and illustrations to life.