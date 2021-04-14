Relive the Best Parts of Air Travel With Virgin Atlantic’s New ASMR Video

"The concept of ASMR and giving people that magical tingly feeling, is the perfect tool to remind our customers of the travel experience that awaits them..."

Virgin Atlantic has created the ultimate virtual traveling experience with the release of an extremely detailed Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response, or ASMR, video.

Capturing the most satisfying sounds of a flight like the rip of a boarding pass, the ding of the flight attendant call bell, or the pop of a champagne bottle, the airline is helping all travel lovers relive the best parts of flying from the comfort of their own home — minus any noisy passengers.

"We have missed looking after our customers onboard this past year and cannot wait to welcome them back once restrictions are lifted and travel resumes at scale," the airline's chief customer and operating officer, Corneel Koster, said in a press release on Tuesday. "At Virgin Atlantic, we pride ourselves on offering our customers a brilliantly different experience, so the concept of ASMR and giving people that magical tingly feeling, is the perfect tool to remind our customers of the travel experience that awaits them when they come back to the skies with us."

The airline has also posted a full one-hour version to help you simulate a short journey from the comfort of your home. Close your eyes and try to imagine your recliner at home is an airplane seat (hopefully with a bit more legroom!). Or put on the ASMR soundtrack and eat your next meal off a tray. It's time to start aural training for your next journey.

"Whether it's the ubiquitous clicking shut of the overhead locker, or the familiar routine of the safety demonstration, it's the sensory memory of these moments that our customers long for, heading off on their well deserved holidays, starting a fabulous adventure," Koster added.