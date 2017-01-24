Virgin Group

Founded by celebrity CEO Richard Branson and partner Nik Powell, Virgin Group owns majority or partial state in subsidiaries that range from hotels to mobile to airlines: including Virgin Atlantic, Virgin America, Virgin Australia, and Virgin Samoa.Virgin Atlantic is the oldest of the four airlines, established in 1984 to fly passengers between London and the Falkland Islands. Its first flight took place in June of that year from London-Gatwick to Newark Liberty International Airport. Its operating bases are Gatwick, London-Heathrow, and Manchester. Virgin Atlantic is owned 51 percent by Virgin Group and 49 percent by Delta Air Lines. It has a separate administration from the other Virgin airlines. Its frequent-flyer program is the Flying Club.Virgin Australia is the country’s second largest airline after Qantas. Founded in 1999 as Virgin Blue, it’s headquartered in Bowen Hills, Brisbane. Virgin Group retains a 25 percent share of the company after a hostile takeover in 2006 by the Australian conglomerate Patrick Corporation. Virgin Samoa is owned in partnership with Virgin Australia and the Government of Samoa. Founded in 2005 as Polynesian Blue, it changed the name in 2011. Both Virgin Australia and Virgin Samoa share the same frequent flyer program: Velocity.Virgin America, the youngest of the Virgin airlines, began service in 2007. Headquartered in Burlingame, California, in the Bay Area, it uses San Francisco International Airport as its main hub, with additional focus cities at Los Angeles and Dallas. While it operates in partnership with the other Virgin-branded airlines as well as additional Virgin Group brands, Virgin America is a legally separate company. In fact, U.S. law limits foreign ownership of U.S. airlines to 25 percent; and Virgin Group is headquartered in London, England. Alaska Air Group announced its intention to acquire Virgin America in April 2016. Its frequent flyer program is Elevate.

Most Recent

Welcome to 'The Booth,' Virgin Atlantic's New In-flight Lounge Space
"The Booth" is expected to debut in December.
Relive the Best Parts of Air Travel With Virgin Atlantic’s New ASMR Video
"The concept of ASMR and giving people that magical tingly feeling, is the perfect tool to remind our customers of the travel experience that awaits them..."
Virgin Voyages Is Giving Away 2,021 Cruises — Here's How to Win
Show some love.
Here’s a First Look at Virgin Hyperloop, a High-speed Pod That Could Travel From San Francisco to L.A. in 45 Minutes
The company released a concept video showing what the passenger experience — inside high-speed pods — may look like.
Richard Branson Talks Vaccines and Return of Travel in New Interview
"Hopefully there will be a proof-of-vaccination piece of paper that people can use to be able to get on a plane without having to be tested or without having to quarantine," Branson said. 
Virgin Galactic Unveils Its Crew Uniforms Days Ahead of New Space Flight
The new suits were designed by Under Armour to fit every need of a Virgin Galactic pilot.
Advertisement

More Virgin Group

Virgin Atlantic Is Giving Away COVID-19 Insurance to Get Passengers Flying Again
Richard Branson’s struggling airline, Virgin Atlantic, is betting on free COVID-19 insurance to spur bookings.
Richard Branson’s Virgin Atlantic Airline Files for Bankruptcy Protection
Virgin Atlantic is the second Virgin Group airline to file for bankruptcy protection.
Virgin Galactic Teams Up With Rolls-Royce to Build a Supersonic Plane — Get a Sneak Peek
Virgin Atlantic to Resume Flights to the U.S. and Asia in July (Video)
Richard Branson Offers His Private Island For Collateral As Virgin Australia Enters Voluntary Administration
Virgin Atlantic Is Taking Passengers Behind the Scenes in One-on-Ones With a Pilot, Cabin Member, and More

Virgin Australia Flight Attendants Send Off Last International Trip With Epic Dance Number (Video)

The airline suspended all international flights from March 30 through June 14.

All Virgin Group

Virgin Voyages' Second Ship Will Set Sail in 2021
Richard Branson Reveals the Custom Spacesuits Virgin Galactic Passengers Will Wear (Video)
An Expert Lists Ways to Protect Yourself From Sexual Harassment on a Plane After a Woman Was Victimized Through In-flight Entertainment System (Video)
Sailors on Virgin Voyages Can Simply Shake Their Phone for Champagne on Demand (Video)
Forget In-flight Bars — Virgin Atlantic's New Plane Has an Onboard Lounge That's the 'Largest Social Space in the Sky'
Virgin Voyages Will Have the Coolest Uniforms at Sea
Virgin Australia Is the First Australian Airline to Allow a Free Additional Checked Bag for Infants
Richard Branson Has Been Married for 30 Years — These Are His Secrets to a Lasting Romance
Richard Branson Is Launching a Beer — and He Wants Your Help Naming It
Now’s Your Chance to Book a Rare Stay on Richard Branson's Private Island — but It’ll Cost You
Your First Look at Virgin Voyages' Private Island
Richard Branson 'Never Wanted to Go on a Cruise' — So He Started His Own Adults-only Cruise Line
The Incredible Reason Why Richard Branson Started Virgin Atlantic
Virgin Galactic Is Entering the Stock Exchange — and That’s Great News for Space Tourists
Virgin Atlantic Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Passenger Seat Catches Fire
2 Toddlers Accidentally Ended Up on Virgin Atlantic’s First Pride Flight and Got to Show Off Their Dance Moves
The Last Remaining Virgin America Plane Is Being Painted — Marking the End of the Airline
You Can Get an All-expenses Paid Vacation to Jamaica to Bartend at This Caribbean Bar in the Ocean
Virgin Galactic's Space Flights Will Take Off From the New Mexico Desert
How Virgin Voyages Plans to Be Environmentally Friendly
Napping Owl Just Minding Its Own Business Found Inside Plane Engine by Airport Workers
Richard Branson's Virgin Voyages Is Hiring for Tons of Different Positions
Richard Branson's New Miami Train Station Also Comes With a Delicious Food Hall
See Virgin Atlantic's New Airbus A350 — With New Seats and an Onboard Lounge
Richard Branson Is One Big Step Closer to Linking Disney World and Miami by Train
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright Travel + Leisure. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com