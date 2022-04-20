These Are the U.S. Airports That Require (or Don't Require) Masks
The federal government is no longer enforcing a transportation mask mandate and some airports have taken the opportunity to ditch mask rules. That said, not every airport is on board.
Many public transportation services from airlines to trains have ditched masks after a federal judge in Florida voided the federal transportation mask mandate this week and the Transportation Security Administration stopped enforcing it. In response, the Department of Justice said it disagreed with the decision and has vowed to appeal "subject to CDC's conclusion that the order remains necessary for public health."
Following the ruling, all major airlines in the United States, Amtrak, and ride share services Uber and Lyft made masks optional for both customers and employees. Additionally, several city public transportation services lifted mask requirements, including the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, the Chicago Transit Authority, and the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.
However, some transportation services, like New York City's Metropolitan Transportation Authority, will still require masks be worn along with several airports across the country.
These are the airports that require masks to be worn in the terminals, and the major airports across the country that don't.
Airports Requiring Masks
John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York
LaGuardia Airport, New York
New York Stewart International Airport, New York
Philadelphia International Airport, Pennsylvania
Airports Not Requiring Masks
Boston Logan International Airport, Massachusetts
Charlotte Douglas International Airport, North Carolina
Chicago Midway International Airport, Illinois
Denver International Airport, Colorado
Harry Reid International Airport, Nevada
Los Angeles International Airport, California
Miami International Airport, Florida
Minneapolis−Saint Paul International Airport, Minnesota
Nashville International Airport, Tennessee
Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey
O'Hare International Airport, Illinois
Orlando International Airport, Florida
San Diego International Airport, California
San Francisco International Airport, California
Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Washington
Tampa International Airport, Florida
Washington Dulles International Airport, Virginia
