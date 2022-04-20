Do you need to wear a mask in the airport? Here's your guide to the airports still enforcing mask requirements, and the ones who have ditched mask mandates altogether.

These Are the U.S. Airports That Require (or Don't Require) Masks

The federal government is no longer enforcing a transportation mask mandate and some airports have taken the opportunity to ditch mask rules. That said, not every airport is on board.

Many public transportation services from airlines to trains have ditched masks after a federal judge in Florida voided the federal transportation mask mandate this week and the Transportation Security Administration stopped enforcing it. In response, the Department of Justice said it disagreed with the decision and has vowed to appeal "subject to CDC's conclusion that the order remains necessary for public health."

However, some transportation services, like New York City's Metropolitan Transportation Authority, will still require masks be worn along with several airports across the country.

These are the airports that require masks to be worn in the terminals, and the major airports across the country that don't.

Airports Requiring Masks

John F. Kennedy International Airport, New York

LaGuardia Airport, New York

New York Stewart International Airport, New York

Philadelphia International Airport, Pennsylvania

Airports Not Requiring Masks

Boston Logan International Airport, Massachusetts

Charlotte Douglas International Airport, North Carolina

Chicago Midway International Airport, Illinois

Dallas Fort Worth International Airport, Texas

Denver International Airport, Colorado

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, Michigan

Harry Reid International Airport, Nevada

Los Angeles International Airport, California

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, Louisiana

Miami International Airport, Florida

Nashville International Airport, Tennessee

Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey

Orlando International Airport, Florida

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, Arizona

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Virginia

Salt Lake City International Airport, Utah

San Diego International Airport, California

San Francisco International Airport, California

Tampa International Airport, Florida

Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport, Alaska

Washington Dulles International Airport, Virginia