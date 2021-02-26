United Airlines Will Take Passengers From the Plane to the Slopes in Colorado With New Bus Transfer Service

United Airlines is making it easier than ever to get from the plane to the slopes with their latest partnership.

Teaming up with Landline, the bus company will transport passengers straight to Breckenridge and Fort Collins right from Denver International Airport, the airline shared with Travel Leisure. Passengers will be able to select one of the two locations as their destination when booking a flight.

Customers will land at the airport in Denver and be transferred to a bus without having to leave the secure airside area. Their checked luggage will be transferred directly from the plane to the bus. Those coming from Breckenridge or Fort Collins will have to go through security after getting to the airport.

United will start service to and from Breckenridge once each day on March 11, followed by service four times each day between the airport and Fort Collins on April 1.

"United's new service from Denver to Breckenridge and Fort Collins is just one example of how we are identifying opportunities to innovate our route network to get people where they want to go with ease and convenience," Ankit Gupta, United's vice president of domestic network planning and scheduling, told T+L in a statement. "Our customers tell us that national parks and ski destinations are important to them and we are proud to partner with Landline to offer a unique, seamless way to help them get there."

This service will mark the first time Breckenridge has been served by an airline and will also be the first time in 25 years Fort Collins is served by a global network carrier, United noted. As a bonus: United MileagePlus members will earn "Premier qualifying points (PQP) and redeemable miles on services to both destinations."

While on the bus, customers will have access to onboard streaming entertainment and free Wi-Fi. To ensure safe travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, United said the bus will be boarded from back to front, masks will be required, and a UV disinfection air filtration system has been installed on each vehicle.