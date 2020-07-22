United Will Require Passengers to Wear Face Masks Throughout Airports

United Airlines expanded its face mask rule to include the airports where it operates.

Starting July 24, the new areas that now require face coverings include United customer service counters, kiosks, lounges, gates, and baggage claim areas, passengers will be required to wear face coverings. Passengers who do not wear masks could be refused travel and banned from United flights for as long as the face mask rule is in effect.

This will go into effect at more than 360 airports around the world.

“The most important thing any of us can do to slow the spread of the coronavirus is to simply wear a mask when we’re around other people,” United’s Chief Executive Officer Scott Kirby said in a statement, provided to Travel + Leisure. “A mask is about protecting the safety of others, and I’m proud of the aggressive and proactive steps United Airlines has taken to ensure people are wearing a face-covering in the airports where we operate and onboard the aircraft we fly.”

The new rule comes weeks after United announced that it would place customers who refused to wear face masks onboard its flights on a temporary “no-fly list.”

Signs throughout the airport will remind passengers of the rule and the consequences for violating it. There will also be reminders online when passengers check-in for their flights and when they complete the airline’s “Ready to Fly” checklist, certifying they do not have any COVID-19 symptoms, according to their website.

The only passengers who will be excluded from the mask rule are those younger than two years old or those who have already spoken with a United employee about an extenuating health circumstance.