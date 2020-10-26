Cities like NYC, Boston, Cleveland and more now have more access to The Sunshine State.

United Is Launching New Direct Flights to Florida From Major U.S. Cities

United is increasing its service to Florida just in time for winter.

The company is extending its point-to-point service between Florida and Boston, Cleveland, Columbus, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, New York City/LaGuardia, and Pittsburgh through April 2021. So if you’re already planning to escape to a warmer climate this winter, you’ll have way more options to do so.

“Extending our Florida point-to-point schedule reflects our proactive and demand-driven approach to offer more opportunities for customers to get to popular warm-weather destinations,” said Ankit Gupta, United’s vice president of Domestic Network Planning and Scheduling, in a statement. “The extended schedules have been designed with customers in mind and are aligned with holiday and spring break periods in Boston, Cleveland, Columbus, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, New York and Pittsburgh.”

The new routes will start operating Nov. 6 and 7 with nonstop service from Boston, Cleveland, and New York/LaGuardia to Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Orlando, and Tampa on peak days.

Then, on Dec. 17, United will increase service to up to 29 daily nonstop flights with the addition of service from Indianapolis, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, and Columbus, Ohio to Fort Myers, Milwaukee to Tampa, and New York/LaGuardia to West Palm Beach.

In addition, United’s extended schedule will begin on Jan. 5, 2021 through April 5, 2021. Frequency of flights to certain destinations in Florida will depend on your departure city.

Passengers flying from Boston and Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Fort Myers, or Tampa will be able to choose between two and 10 daily flights. Flyers from Cleveland will be able to choose from seven daily flights to Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, and Fort Myers, and five daily flights to Tampa.

New York City/LaGuardia passengers will be able to find between five and 11 daily flights to Fort Lauderdale, five and 10 daily flights to Orlando, four and 10 daily flights to Fort Myers, two and 10 daily flights to Tampa, and two and seven flights to West Palm Beach.

Milwaukee passengers will be able to choose between four daily flights to both Fort Myers and Tampa, each. Meanwhile, passengers from Columbus, Ohio, Indianapolis, and Pittsburgh will be able to choose between four and seven flights daily to Fort Myers.