United Airlines Launching New Warm-Weather Routes to the Caribbean and Central America

United Airlines is ramping up its winter schedule with more flights to warm-weather destinations in Mexico, the Caribbean, and Central America.

In total, the airline is adding eight new routes to increased service to 19 destinations over the coming months as various islands and countries in Central America welcome back American travelers.

Starting December, United will begin operating nonstop flights from Los Angeles to San Jose, Costa Rica, and San Pedro Sula, Honduras. Flights from Denver to Belize and San Jose and from Washington D.C. to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic will also startup.

Come January, United will also launch new service from Los Angeles and San Francisco to Liberia, Costa Rica.

“These eight new routes highlight the continued expansion of our network and build upon our strong presence in Latin America,” Patrick Quayle, United’s Vice President of International Network and Alliances said in a statement. “Our new and increased service offers travelers more opportunities to find warm-weather getaways and visit friends and family over the winter season.”

Tickets for the new winter getaways go on sale, starting Oct. 17. The Costa Rica flights from Los Angeles and San Francisco will be available Oct. 21.

As winter approaches, United is also planning on resuming or increasing flights previously suspended by the COVID-19 pandemic. The airline will increase service from cities like Chicago, Houston, Denver, Los Angeles, and New York to Mexican resort destinations like Cancun, Cozumel, San Jose del Cabo, Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán, and Zihuatanejo. United will also resume its service from Cleveland to Cancun come Dec. 19.

The airline also added warm-weather destinations in Florida to its roster, with flights scheduled to resume in November, and international flights to Africa and India starting up in 2021.

Like many airlines, in an attempt to lure back customers after the COVID travel slump, United has eliminated change fees for all U.S. destinations including Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, effective Jan. 1, 2021. Passengers will also be allowed to fly same-day standby for free on all domestic and international flights, effective from that day.

Passengers with concerns around flying during the pandemic can text a new United hotline, specifically designed for COVID-19 queries.