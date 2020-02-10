United Unveils New Meal Offerings on Tel Aviv Flights — And You’ll Want Them Even If You Don’t Keep Kosher

Image zoom United Airlines

Bagels, blintzes, babka. There is no shortage of Jewish culinary contributions that are beloved around the world. And now you can nosh on your favorites at 40,000 feet.

Starting this month, United Airlines will expand its kosher offerings on flights to Tel Aviv from its hubs in Newark New York, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. Dulles — and you may want to order them even if you don’t religiously keep kosher.

Partnering with New Jersey Kosher food company Fresko, the menu for flights between Newark and Tel Aviv will feature dishes like a kale quinoa burger, chicken marsala, blintzes, a cheese omelet and fresh bagels. There is even kosher wine onboard flights and traditional bakery items like rugelach and black and white cookies.

Image zoom United Airlines

“In New York and New Jersey our communities are a mosaic representation of the vast diversity within our region, therefore we are pleased to announce we have added new and enhanced Kosher options,” Jill Kaplan, United’s president of New York/New Jersey, said in a statement.

The expanded kosher offerings will also feature on the ground. At Newark’s Polaris Lounge, guests will be able to find a hot Kosher à la carte meal option and packaged snacks. The lounge already offers Kosher wines.

United will also begin testing kosher kids’ meals on select flights from San Francisco and Newark to Tel Aviv. If successful, the meals will roll out to other services.