United Airlines

The largest airline in the world by number of destinations served, United operates flights to 235 domestic and 138 international cities in 60 countries around the world. It's headquartered in Chicago's Willis (formerly Sears) Tower, and flies out of hubs in Chicago, Houston, Newark, Denver, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Guam, and Tokyo. Its largest passenger hub is in Houston (with an average of 45,413 travelers daily), but O'Hare hosts the most daily United departures.Aviator Walter Varney his eponymous airline in 1926 to fly mail to and from Washington, Idaho, and Nevada. Varney Air Lines was bought in 1930 by aviation pioneer William Boeing of Boeing Air Transport. (Varney would later go on to found Varney Speed Lines in 1934, which eventually became Continental Airlines.) Boeing Air Transport also transported mail, from Chicago to San Francisco. Boeing renamed his new conglomeration United Aircraft and Transport, having also bought a number of equipment manufacturers and other small airlines. After the passage of the Air Mail Act in 1934, this newly formed company split yet again, into airplane manufactures United Aircraft and Boeing Airplane Company, and the passenger and cargo service United Air Lines.United began flying the first all-metal airliner, the Boeing 247, in 1933. It was also the first airline, in 1954, to purchase modern flight simulators for pilot training. In a 1994 contract negotiation, United's pilots, machinists, bag handlers, and non-contract employees traded salary concessions for 55 percent of the company's stock, making it the largest employee-owned corporation in the world. United filed for bankruptcy in 2002 and merged with Continental in 2010, a fitting move in light of their shared, if distant, origins.United cofounded the Star Alliance in 1997 with Scandinavian Airlines, Thai Airways, Air Canada, and Lufthansa. Its 27 members collectively operate a fleet of more than 4.6 thousand planes that serve over 1.3 thousand airports in nearly 200 countries. The alliance carries some 640 million passengers per year with more than 18,500 daily departures. Today, Star Alliance includes Adria Airways, Aegean Airlines, Air China, Air India, Air New Zealand, All Nippon Airways, Asiana Airlines, Austrian Airlines, Avianca, Brussels Airlines, Copa Airlines, Croatia Airlines, EgyptAir, Ethiopian Airlines, EVA Air, LOT Polish Airlines, Shenzhen Airlines, Singapore Airlines, South African Airways, Swiss International Air Lines, TAP Portugal, Thai Airways, and Turkish Airlines.United's frequent flyer program is MileagePlus, and includes such perks as the opportunity to purchase in-flight Wi-Fi using miles.

United Airlines Flies Historic Passenger Flight With 100% Sustainable Fuel
The flight took off on Wednesday from Chicago to Washington D.C.
United Airlines Is Resuming Inflight Liquor Sales
Meanwhile, other U.S. carriers are reminding passengers it's still against regulations to bring and consume their own alcohol on board.
United Is Celebrating Daylight Savings With Flights As Low As $39 — but You'll Have to Book Today
Use your extra hour for extra savings.
There's an Exclusive New Way to Skip TSA Lines at LAX
Introducing LAX Fast Lane.
Maui Has Become a Go-to Destination for Pandemic-era Travelers — Here's How to Experience It Beyond the Beaches
And learn what 'Aloha' is really all about.
United Just Announced Its Largest-ever Transatlantic Expansion — Here's Where They're Flying Next
The airline will also increase its service to already-popular cities like Berlin, Dublin, and Milan.
United Airlines Partners With Paypal for Contactless Onboard Purchases
Starting next month, passengers will be able to pay for things like drinks and snacks on board — even if they don't have Wi-Fi — thanks to PayPal.
United Airlines Extends the Expiration Date for Flight Credits Through 2022
You now have until the end of 2022 to use your United Airlines flight credits.
The Best Airport Lounges in the World — and How to Get In
Airlines With the Cheapest Flight Deals in Each U.S. State in 2021
United Airlines Will Require All U.S.-based Employees to Be Vaccinated
United Just Purchased 270 Planes — and That Could Mean More Upgrades for Passengers

United Airlines Just Changed the Most Annoying Thing About Basic Economy Fares

Good news for United Airlines passengers.

United Introduces At-home COVID Testing Service for Passengers
Neil Patrick Harris Helped Welcome Dozens of Vaccinated Seniors From Florida to the New York Area to Reunite With Their Families
A Breakdown of Every Major U.S. Airline's Face Mask Policy
United Customers Can Now Schedule COVID-19 Tests, Be Cleared to Fly in Airline's 'Travel Ready' App
United Launches New Routes From U.S. to Croatia, Greece, and Iceland This Summer
United Airlines Will No Longer Board Planes From Back to Front
American Airlines, United Airlines to Start Vaccinating Employees
United Airlines Will Take Passengers From the Plane to the Slopes in Colorado With New Bus Transfer Service
United Airlines Grounds Dozens of Planes Following Engine Failure Incident
United's New Routes Are About to Make Your Hawaii Dreams Come True
United Airlines Has a New Online Feature to Help You Get 'Travel-Ready' Amid COVID-19
United Launches Contact Tracing Initiative With CDC
United Pledges to Cut Greenhouse Gases 100% by 2050
United Launches Virtual Customer Service Platform for Passengers at the Airport
United to Launch Free COVID-19 Testing Program on Flights From Newark to London
United's New Zoom Backgrounds Include a Plane Encouraging People to Vote
United Is Launching New Direct Flights to Florida From Major U.S. Cities
United Airlines Launching New Warm-Weather Routes to the Caribbean and Central America
This New Map From United Helps You Search Destinations Within Your Budget
Major U.S. Airlines Have Dropped Their Change Fees, but Not All Policies Are the Same — What to Know
United Introduces New High-tech Cleaner for Cabin Disinfection — See It in Action
United Launches Interactive Map Showing U.S. Travel Restrictions
American, Delta, Alaska Follow United’s Lead and Drop Change Fees
United Airlines Eliminates Change Fees on All Domestic Flights
Department of Transportation Announces Flights Between the U.S. And China Can Increase
