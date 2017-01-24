United Airlines Flies Historic Passenger Flight With 100% Sustainable Fuel
The flight took off on Wednesday from Chicago to Washington D.C.
United Airlines Is Resuming Inflight Liquor Sales
Meanwhile, other U.S. carriers are reminding passengers it's still against regulations to bring and consume their own alcohol on board.
United Is Celebrating Daylight Savings With Flights As Low As $39 — but You'll Have to Book Today
Use your extra hour for extra savings.
There's an Exclusive New Way to Skip TSA Lines at LAX
Introducing LAX Fast Lane.
Maui Has Become a Go-to Destination for Pandemic-era Travelers — Here's How to Experience It Beyond the Beaches
And learn what 'Aloha' is really all about.
United Just Announced Its Largest-ever Transatlantic Expansion — Here's Where They're Flying Next
The airline will also increase its service to already-popular cities like Berlin, Dublin, and Milan.