Turkish Airlines Is Bringing 'Flying Chefs' Back to the Sky

Turkish Airlines wants to make you a tasty in-flight meal once again.

In May, the airline announced the return of its in-flight chef service, serving passengers on long-distance flights of eight hours or longer. The meals, the airline explained, are gourmet dishes prepared by the airline's dedicated Flying Chefs, which are all prepared to restaurant quality in the skies.

Business Class Dining on Turkish Airlines Credit: Courtesy of Turkish Airlines

"Throughout the past year, we've had to make many adjustments to our product and service offerings to protect the health and safety of our passengers and employees," Turkish Airlines chairman of the board and the executive committee, M. Ilker Ayci, shared in a statement. "Our award-winning dining service and Flying Chefs program is a distinguishing aspect of the airline and we are happy to reintroduce this to our worldwide guests to make the flight experience as comfortable and enjoyable as possible."

According to the airline, The Flying Chefs were each selected by the airline based on a "diverse set of culinary and customer-service driven skills" and are responsible for "cooking and overseeing food preparation using only the highest quality and freshest ingredients."

Dishes include breakfast items like honeycomb from Erzincan with "kaymak" clotted cream from Afyon and Anatolian style spicy pepper and tomato spread, and dinner options like grilled Turkish style meatballs with sautéed zucchini and roasted red pepper and bulgur pilaf, or "Manti," a homemade Turkish ravioli with minced beef, tomato sauce, and yogurt.

In-flight meal on Turkish Airlines Credit: Courtesy of Turkish Airlines

In addition to this award-winning food service, Turkish Airlines has now also resumed its other in-flight services, including serving a selection of hot and cold drinks, fresh juices, and "Fly Good, Feel Good" wellness teas. And, it will continue to distribute its "Hygiene Kits" that contain a face mask, disinfectant, and antiseptic tissue to help everyone feel a bit more comfortable flying again. Don't worry, you can take down your mask while eating one of those chef-prepared meals. Just remember to put it back on when you're done.