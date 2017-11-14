Once you're off of a flight and in your new destination, it's easy to get excited about hitting the road right there and then. The only problem is, if you've checked in a bag, you'll have to wait for it to come around the carousel.

But those looking to savor every minute of their vacation might want to try a few tricks to bump their luggage's arrival time at baggage claim.

One of the ways to do this is by asking the representative at the check-in counter to attach a fragile sticker to your bag. Bags that are marked as fragile will typically be loaded later and come out before the other bags. Plus, they're also likely to get less wear and tear. The downside with this tactic though is that once in a while, these stickers may not be seen or noticed by staff.

Another tactic that ramp worker and gate agent Thomas Lo Sciuto suggests on Quora is waiting to be the last person to check in.

“Bags will always be loaded front to back on the bag carts, so if you check in last, your bags will be in the last bag cart, which will make them the last on the aircraft, and the first off the aircraft at your destination,” Sciuto wrote. “If they are the first off the aircraft, they will most likely be the first on the bag carts and then the first to be unloaded at baggage claim.”

Sciuto also said one of the best ways to do this is to ask — nicely — if you can gate check your bag, though this means that you won’t be able to carry any liquids or items you wouldn't otherwise be able to take through security.

You’ll want to note that loading and unloading systems can sometimes vary depending on the airline, aircraft, or baggage handling team, which is why in some cases, those who check in last may not get their bag first.