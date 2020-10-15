Finnair Offers Grounded Travelers Business Class Meals at Local Grocery Stores

Get a taste of in-flight meals from the comfort of your home.

Grounded travelers in Finland can now indulge in the airline’s chef-created meals from the comfort of their homes.

Finnair just launched meals inspired by its business class offerings in partnership with one of the country’s largest supermarket chains. The airline describes the move as an effort to both keep its catering teams working and to satisfy the wanderlust of Finns stuck at home.

The airline’s Taste of Finnair meals went on sale at K-Citymarket Tammisto just outside of Helsinki on Thursday and include dishes like reindeer meatballs, arctic char, and Japanese-style teriyaki beef. “The meals are inspired by Nordic and Japanese flavors and seasonal ingredients,” Juha Stenholm, head of product development at Finnair Kitchen, said in a statement.

Image zoom Finnair

The meals are priced at about $15, a relative bargain compared to the cost of a business class flight.

They’re also a little bit healthier than their in-flight counterparts. The meals contain less salt and spices than those served in the air, Kimmo Sivonen, store manager at the K-Citymarket Tammisto, told the local newspaper Ilta-Sanomat. In-flight, airlines tend to lean on increased seasoning to cut through to taste buds dulled by altitude.

And don’t worry about getting bored by limited choices. The airline plans to change its menu every couple of weeks.

Finnair is the latest of a number of airlines exploring creative ways to keep their in-flight meals in front of grounded customers. Singapore Airlines created pop-up restaurant inside one of its grounded planes to serve up chef Shermay Lee's creations. The offering was so popular that the airline had to add extra dates. Meanwhile, Air Asia opened a restaurant to serve its formerly in-flight meals in Kuala Lumpur. Thai Airways also has opened its own restaurant and is serving almost 2,000 meals per day.