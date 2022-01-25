Spirit Airlines Is Putting Flights on Sale for Half-off — Until Tonight

Spirit Airlines is jump-starting travel in 2022 by offering 50% off a flight.

To take advantage of the half-off sale, which is valid through 11:59 p.m. EST on Jan. 25, travelers can use the promo code "50PCT." The deal is valid on flights from Jan. 29 through April 13 and only available for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Saturday travel.

The sale is not valid on Feb. 22 or Feb. 23.

"Ready to relax? Catch a break with this deal," Spirit wrote about the sale. "Craving a break from the hustle n' bustle? Save 50% and treat yourself to a vacation somewhere new."

The half-off promo code does not apply to the Passenger Usage Charge (which is up to $22.99 per segment), the Regulatory Compliance Charge (which is up to $7 per segment), or the Fuel Charge (which is up to $12 per segment). The promo code also does not apply to Saver$ Club exclusive fares.

In addition, things like baggage fees, change fees, and advance seat assignment fees may be an extra charge.

The promotion only applies to itineraries and the flight portion of a vacation package, according to the airline.

Spirit Airlines typically offers bare-bones tickets for super low prices and charges for add-ons like seat assignments and luggage. The Florida-based carrier operates about 500 flights every day and flies to more than 60 destinations within the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

The airline also offers a Spirit Saver$ Club membership, which comes with up to 50% off checked and carry-on bags, less expensive seat selection, discounted shortcut security, and discounted shortcut boarding. A 12-month membership costs $69.95.

Historically, Spirit is also one of the most on-time airlines in the U.S. with an on-time performance of 84.5% reported in 2019.