Spirit Airlines Has a 'Sweet' Valentine's Day Sale With 60% Off Flights — and You Have Until Tomorrow to Book

Spirit Airlines is celebrating Valentine's Day with a "sweet" sale valid now through Tuesday evening that offers travelers a whopping 60% off a future flight.

The sale, which must be booked on spirit.com by 11:59 p.m. ET on Feb. 15, is valid on new, non-refundable flights for travel from Feb. 22 through April 13. The sale is only eligible on flights departing on a Tuesday or a Wednesday.

To book, travelers must use the promo code "60PCT," according to the airline. Once the code is entered, the fare will automatically reflect the promotional discount.

"Enjoy sweet, sweet savings this Valentine's Day!" Spirit wrote as part of the promotion. "Whether you're planning your next romantic getaway or booking your next vacation, enjoy 60% off."

Florida-based Spirit Airlines offers low-cost fares and charges for things like seat assignments and luggage. The airline also offers customers membership in its Spirit "Saver$ Club", which comes with discounts like up to 50% off checked and carry-on bags, and less expensive seat selection. A 12-month membership costs $69.95.

The Valentine's Day promotion does not apply to Spirit's "Saver$ Club" exclusive fares. It also does not apply to charges like the Passenger Usage Charge, which is $22.99 per segment, the Regulatory Compliance Charge, which is up to $7 per segment, and the Fuel Charge, which is up to $12 per segment, each of which are included in the base fare.

Other optional add-ons like bag fees, change fees, and advance seat assignment fees may also be an extra charge.

Earlier this month, Frontier Airlines and Spirit Airlines announced they would merge under Frontier's parent company, Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Once finalized, the new airline will be the country's fifth-largest carrier.

Spirit typically operates about 500 flights each day and flies to more than 60 destinations within the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.