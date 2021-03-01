Southwest Is Having a $29 Flight Sale This Week — but You’ll Have to Book Fast

Editor's note: Those who choose to travel are strongly encouraged to check local government restrictions, rules, and safety measures related to COVID-19 and take personal comfort levels and health conditions into consideration before departure.

Southwest Airlines launched a four-day sale on Monday with fares starting as low as $29 each way.

The airline's "WOW Sale," valid through Thursday, allows customers to take advantage of a super cheap Spring getaway with flights in April and May, the company shared with Travel Leisure.

"Over the past 50 years, Southwest Airlines' Purpose has been to connect People to what's important in their lives through friendly, reliable, and low-cost air travel," said Bill Tierney, Southwest Airlines' vice president of marketing, told T+L in a statement. "When our Customers are ready, Southwest is here to help plan their next getaway. With our expanding network, flexible policies, and low fares—the perfect spring and summer adventure awaits."

The sale is valid for flights within the continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and to international destinations from April 13 through June 2, and on flights to Hawaii from April 13 through May 26. Travelers have to fly on specific days to take advantage of the deals.

Fly nonstop between New Orleans and Houston, Baltimore and New York, and Phoenix and Palm Springs for as low as $29 each way. Looking for a more exotic vacation? Try heading to Honolulu or Maui -- you can get there from Long Beach, Calif., for as low as $99 each way.

New Yorkers can head up to Niagara Falls (which is currently covered in ice) for only $76 each way, or escape to Los Cabos in Mexico for a warm-weather break for $173 each way.

And Atlanta residents can hit the slopes in Colorado with flights to Denver starting at $121 each way, or test out some bourbon at a Kentucky distillery — flights to Louisville start at only $50 each way.

While air traffic remains low compared to pre-pandemic levels, travelers have started to take to the skies again with millions of customers passing through U.S. airports during holiday weekends. The Transportation Security Administration is also looking to hire 6,000 new security officers throughout the country in anticipation of a boost in air travel over the summer.