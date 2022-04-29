An Oklahoma Bride Walked Down the Aisle of a Southwest Flight — See How This Couple Did It

Your wedding day can be an emotional high, but for one adorable couple, that thrill took them to 37,000 feet.

Jeremy Salda and Pam Patterson, a couple from Oklahoma City, were en route to Las Vegas to finally tie the knot. They had a chapel booked and everything seemingly in place for their upcoming nuptials. However, there was one thing the couple failed to plan for: inclement weather.

Couple holding wedding mid-flight on Southwest Airlines Credit: Courtesy of Southwest Airlines

According to USA Today, on April 24, Salda and Patterson had already made their way to the airport when they learned their connecting flight on American Airlines out of Dallas was canceled due to weather. The pair, already dressed in their wedding attire, were waiting near their gate at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport wondering what to do next. And that's when Chris, an ordained minister, stepped in. "Look, I'm ordained," he told the couple. "I can help you guys out."

The threesome found tickets on Southwest Airlines Flight 2690, connecting in Phoenix and scheduled to take off in 50 minutes; however, it was set for takeoff from Dallas Love Field Airport. Rather than let this deter them, the couple and their new minister hopped in an Uber and told the driver to "floor it."

Couple holding wedding mid-flight on Southwest Airlines Credit: Courtesy of Southwest Airlines

Miraculously, they not only made it onboard, but were also able to exchange their "I dos" mid-flight somewhere over Arizona thanks to a willing captain and a happy-to-oblige crew.

"We haven't had fun on a plane in two years," Southwest flight attendant Julie Reynolds shared with reporters. "The other flight attendant, we were like, 'OK, how can we make this special for them with the limited resources that we have?' We got some toilet paper and made little streamers. We had everyone turn on their call light so it kind of lit it up nicely."

Reynolds also played DJ by downloading "Here Comes the Bride" and volunteered her services as maid of honor. And, as NBC reported, the crew even handed out snack mix for good measure.

"They said their vows, and it was really cute," Reynolds told USA Today. "She said all these kind of little airplane things. Like 'I'll be your co-pilot.'"

No word yet on if Southwest plans to be the coolest new chapel in the skies, but it did share this message with Travel + Leisure:

Couple holding wedding mid-flight on Southwest Airlines Credit: Courtesy of Southwest Airlines