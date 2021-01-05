Southwest's Latest Sale Has Fares As Low As $29

Editor's note: Those who choose to travel are strongly encouraged to check local government restrictions, rules, and safety measures related to COVID-19 and take personal comfort levels and health conditions into consideration before departure.

As the new year ushered in hope and cautious optimism when it comes to potential travel plans, Southwest is celebrating with a sale so good you can't help but get excited for a vacation.

The airline is ringing in 2021 with fares starting as low as $29 one-way to destinations throughout the country ranging from mountain adventures to beach getaways, offering the chance to escape in the spring for less than the cost of a nice meal.

"Southwest is ready to take Customers to their favorite spring travel destinations," Bill Tierney, Southwest's vice president of marketing, said in a statement. "Whether it is hitting the slopes or soaking up the sun on the beach, Southwest is your ticket to the perfect getaway... we look forward to having our Customers onboard again when they are ready to get away."

The sale is valid through Jan. 7 at 11:59 p.m. CT and allows people to travel throughout the continental U.S., Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and even some international destinations from Jan. 26 through May 26, depending on the location, according to the carrier.

Looking for some family-friendly fun? Pack your bags for Disney World (the theme park plans to reopen four resort hotels this year) — those coming from Charleston can fly to Orlando for only $76.

And Baltimore/Washington D.C. travelers seeking a bigger escape can head to Cancun (one of the top searched destinations for 2021) for only $140; or spend some time working from the beaches of Aruba for only $158.

Travelers can search for a deal using Southwest's low-fare feature by entering their starting destination and seeing what deals they can snag.