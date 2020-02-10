Southwest Airlines Helped This Man Propose to His Girlfriend, Then Helped Recreate It 25 Years Later
Andrea Romano
Kyle with his wife at Southwest Gate in Lovefield Airport, Dallas, Texas
Courtesy of Southwest Airlines

A big, heartwarming, romantic gesture is just what we all need this Valentine’s Day, and Southwest Airlines was happy to provide.

The budget-friendly airline posted on Twitter on Feb. 7 about a nice man named Kyle. What’s so special about Kyle? He enlisted the airline to help him give his wife the perfect Valentine’s Day gift, 25 years after prosing to her after a Southwest flight.

Way back in 1995, Kyle was just a young man who wanted to propose to his girlfriend, Staci, who was waiting for Kyle after a seemingly normal Southwest Airlines flight.

“Twenty-five years ago, Kyle gave a rose to everyone on his Southwest flight. They were instructed to hand their roses to a woman waiting for him in the gate area,” SWA posted on Twitter. To our luck, they had plenty of photos from Kyle’s proposal.

In order to pull off the proposal, Kyle asked for the help of his fellow plane passengers, who each delivered a rose to Staci as they disembarked the plane.

“[Staci] was very confused when random Passengers started handing her roses as they got off the plane,” SWA wrote on Twitter. “But then she saw Kyle exit the jetbridge. As he handed her the last rose, he got on one knee and asked if she would make him the happiest man in the world. She said yes.”

After 25 years of happy marriage, Southwest stepped in to help Kyle recreate this magical moment, this time as Staci waited for him before they got on a flight.

“Flash forward to 2020. Kyle and Staci have been happily married for 25 years and are flying Southwest once again. Kyle told Staci he’d meet her at the airport. But he was already waiting for her when she got there,” SWA wrote.

As Staci waited at the gate, she didn’t know Kyle had snuck onto the jet bridge to hand disembarking passengers roses again.

“As the Passengers de-boarded, Kyle handed them each a rose,” SWA wrote. “And they all handed them to Staci as they exited the flight.”

Naturally, Staci was surprised by this grand gesture. After all the passengers de-boarded, Kyle appeared at the gate with the last rose, got on one knee, and popped the question to Staci all over again. Of course, she said yes.

What? We’re not crying. You’re crying.

Their before and after photos are sure to tug at your heartstrings. If this doesn’t renew your faith in humanity, nothing will.

Congratulations (again) to the happy couple. Let’s hope they went somewhere romantic after this big gesture.

