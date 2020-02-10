Southwest Airlines Helped This Man Propose to His Girlfriend, Then Helped Recreate It 25 Years Later

A big, heartwarming, romantic gesture is just what we all need this Valentine’s Day, and Southwest Airlines was happy to provide.

The budget-friendly airline posted on Twitter on Feb. 7 about a nice man named Kyle. What’s so special about Kyle? He enlisted the airline to help him give his wife the perfect Valentine’s Day gift, 25 years after prosing to her after a Southwest flight.

This handsome young gentleman is Kyle. pic.twitter.com/Z9gJF2tcGO — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) February 7, 2020

Way back in 1995, Kyle was just a young man who wanted to propose to his girlfriend, Staci, who was waiting for Kyle after a seemingly normal Southwest Airlines flight.

Twenty five years ago, Kyle gave a rose to everyone on his Southwest flight. They were instructed to hand their roses to a woman waiting for him in the gate area. pic.twitter.com/zfCpQcBBmJ — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) February 7, 2020

That woman waiting for him was his girlfriend Staci. She was very confused when random Passengers started handing her roses as they got off the plane. — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) February 7, 2020

But then she saw Kyle exit the jetbridge. As he handed her the last rose, he got on one knee and asked if she would make him the happiest man in the world. She said yes. pic.twitter.com/AwRfoIAPdp — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) February 7, 2020

Flash forward to 2020. Kyle and Staci have been happily married for 25 years and are flying Southwest once again. Kyle told Staci he’d meet her at the airport. But he was already waiting for her when she got there. pic.twitter.com/2D2yyafdmi — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) February 7, 2020

After 25 years of happy marriage, Southwest stepped in to help Kyle recreate this magical moment, this time as Staci waited for him before they got on a flight.

With the help of our Employees, Kyle slipped down the jetbridge to meet an incoming flight. Again, Staci was waiting in the gate area. pic.twitter.com/MljTNDG6O1 — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) February 7, 2020

As the Passengers de-boarded, Kyle handed them each a rose... pic.twitter.com/fmyNiqxGdj — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) February 7, 2020

...and they all handed them to Staci as they exited the flight. pic.twitter.com/TeUjibxxOZ — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) February 7, 2020

Needless to say, Staci was surprised! pic.twitter.com/nJOjipIyOL — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) February 7, 2020

And when Kyle got on one knee, she said yes all over again. pic.twitter.com/oQ4ugOv8dj — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) February 7, 2020

How about another 25 years of love? We’re here for it. pic.twitter.com/FVD2FUcf4W — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) February 7, 2020

Congratulations (again) to the happy couple. Let’s hope they went somewhere romantic after this big gesture.