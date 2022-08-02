Meet Southwest Airlines' First Mother-daughter Pilot Duo

Captain Holly Petitt and First Officer Keely Petitt have already taken their first flight together.

By
Stacey Leasca
Stacey Leasca headshot
Stacey Leasca

Stacey Leasca is an award-winning journalist with nearly two decades of newsroom experience. Her photos, videos, and words have appeared in print or online for Travel + Leisure, Time, Los Angeles Times, Glamour, Men's Health, GlobalPost, LA Confidential, and many more. Stacey also served as an adjunct professor of journalism at the University of Southern California teaching feature writing and visual journalism. She is now pursuing her Ph.D., specializing in building resiliency to disinformation in early-career journalists. * 17+ years of journalism experience * 5+ years covering travel * LA Press Club award-winning feature writer * LA Press Club finalist in the travel, sports, and, soft feature categories

Travel + Leisure Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 2, 2022
Southwest Airlines first Mother/Daughter Pilot duo, Captain Holly Petitt (left) and First Officer Keely Petitt (right)
Southwest Airlines first Mother/Daughter Pilot duo, Captain Holly Petitt (left) and First Officer Keely Petitt (right). Photo: Schelly Stone/Courtesy of Southwest Airlines

In July, Southwest Airlines welcomed an extraordinary team to the cockpit.

The airline recently announced its first-ever mother-daughter pilot duo, Captain Holly Petitt and First Officer Keely Petitt. The pair have already taken their first flight together on Flight 3658 from Denver to St. Louis.

"First, I found this career and fell in love with it, and then that one of my kids fell into this and in love with this career too...It's surreal," Holly shared in a statement.

Holly began her career in aviation just after finishing college. First, she joined the skies as a flight attendant on another carrier. However, after riding in the jumpseat on one of her flights, Holly knew she was better suited to be at the controls. From there, she got her certifications in order, all while raising a young family.

Holly and Keely Petitt making Southwest history on Flight #3658 from Denver to St. Louis
Holly (right) and Keely (left) Petitt making Southwest history on Flight #3658 from Denver to St. Louis. Schelly Stone/Courtesy of Southwest Airlines

"I sat up there and just had an 'aha!' moment where I was (like), 'This is it. This is what I want to do with the rest of my life,'" Holly shared with The Denver Channel. "So I went home, told my husband Todd, and he laughed because we had three kids, the youngest was 1, Keely was just over 2, and Zoey was 3-and-a-half. That's when I took my first flight lesson. He said, 'Okay, let's do this.' And we just took it one step at a time."

Holly's daughter, Keely Petitt, was also fortunate enough to grow up in the Southwest family, seeing her mother fly passengers across the country. By the age of 14, the younger Petitt knew she wanted to follow in her mother's footsteps and started to pursue the same passion. Kelly's career began as an intern at Southwest in 2017, creating the perfect path to the cockpit. She continued her personal pilot journey, gaining her license in 2019. She worked for the regional airline Horizon Air for nearly three years, One Mile at a Time reported, before joining Southwest this year.

Keely and Holly Petitt holding an archival photo of the Petitt family on an airplane wing
Keely (left) and Holly (right) Petitt onboard Flight #3658 from Denver to St. Louis holding an archival photo of the Petitt family on an airplane wing. Schelly Stone/Courtesy of Southwest Airlines

"Southwest was always the end goal for me," Keely said. "There was really never any other option." Holly simply added, "It's been a dream come true."

The Petitt women aren't the only ones making familial headlines in the air this week. Alaska Airlines also announced the addition of Alex and Alan, identical twin brothers who just finished their simulator training and will soon be flying from Los Angeles and San Francisco, respectively. Though one day, they too hope to fly together like the Petitts.

"We've never flown together professionally because we've always been on different aircraft," Alex said. "The goal is to have one of us upgrade to captain and be operating the same aircraft so we can fly together."

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Two photos from Nantucket, one showing a Bronco car with a surfboard on top, and one showing a woman walking by beach dunes
Nantucket Still Has Small-town Charm — but These Sophisticated New Hotels Make It a Global Destination
The Aranui 5 cruise ship in the Bay of Virgins off the island of Fatu Hiva
The Only Way to Visit the Remote Marquesas Islands Is on This Hybrid Cargo Cruise Ship
Lena Larmon, who lost her tooth on a United flight, and the note from Captain Josh
United Airlines Captain Writes Sweet Note to the Tooth Fairy for Little Girl Who Lost Her Tooth on a Plane
Frontier Airlines plane
Flight Attendant Helps Passenger Deliver Baby During Frontier Airlines Flight
Couple holding wedding mid-flight on Southwest Airlines
An Oklahoma Bride Walked Down the Aisle of a Southwest Flight — See How This Couple Did It
The Ladona windjammer ship at full sail
The Best Way to Enjoy Coastal Maine Is Aboard This Luxury Schooner
Kelly Ripa, husband Mark Consuelos, daughter Lola Consuelos, sons Michael Consuelos and Joaquin Consuelos in 2015.
Kelly Ripa Praises Flight Attendants While Sharing the Struggles of Traveling With Small Kids
Women Trailblazing in Travel
19 Trailblazing Female Travelers Share Their Best Advice for Women Who Want to See the World
A horseshoe river bend at Grand View, in New River Gorge National Park
I Went Whitewater Rafting, Sailed Down a Zip Line, and Slept in a Tree House in West Virginia's New National Park
Iceland's Play Air Airline Makes Its Inaugural Flight to London Stansted airport, from Keflavik International Airport, near Reykjavik, Iceland
I Went on Low-cost Airline Play's First Flight From the U.S. to Iceland — Here's What It Was Like
Students at the United Aviate Academy train for their future pilot careers
United Airlines Became the First Major U.S. Carrier to Open Its Own Flight School
View on the island of Symi, Greece
These Under-the-Radar Greek Islands Have Enchanting Luxury Hotels and Gorgeous Beaches — Without the Crowds
Timothy Leduc
Olympic Ice Skater Timothy Leduc Talks Travel, Skating on Cruise Ships, and Making History at the Winter Games
Romeyn Family on safari in South Africa with 10 month old baby
I Brought My Baby on an African Safari — Here's What I Learned on the Adventure of a Lifetime
Beaufort, North Carolina, waterfront with American Oystercatcher shorebirds in the foreground.
This North Carolina Destination Is Home to Charming Small Towns, Beautiful Sailing, and Retro-chic Hotels
Southwest Pilot Surprises Young Passenger with Meaningful Gift