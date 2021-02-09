Southwest Is Offering 30,000 Miles and a Free Companion Pass for New Credit Card Holders This Valentine’s Day

Editor's note: Those who choose to travel are strongly encouraged to check local government restrictions, rules, and safety measures related to COVID-19 and take personal comfort levels and health conditions into consideration before departure.

Love is truly in the air this Valentine's Day.

As a special offer beginning Tuesday, anyone who signs up for the Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Card from Chase will receive not only a free Companion Pass from the airline but 30,000 Rapid Rewards points.

Southwest's Companion Pass is a much-coveted perk that allows travelers to bring along a plus-one on their flights for free (although they must pay taxes and fees, starting at $5.60, on each flight). It has no blackout dates or seat restrictions so flying with a partner is incredibly easy.

Typically, in order to get the pass, travelers must earn it by flying 100 qualifying one-way Southwest flights in a year or earning 125,000 points within a year. But if you sign up for a Southwest credit card, you and your valentine could be jetting off together in no time.

With the offer, the Companion Pass will remain valid through Feb. 28, 2022, allowing your companion to fly for free every time you do over the next year. Additionally, the Rapid Reward points won't expire if the cardholder spends $5,000 on purchases in the first three months.

Image zoom Credit: AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Your relationship with your Southwest companion will have to be fairly monogamous as you can't switch plus-ones every time you fly. Pass holders are allowed to change their companion up to three times per year.

The offer expires March 10 and is valid on the Plus, Premier, and Priority Consumer cards.

Cardholders will also receive 3,000, 6,000 or 7,500 points on their "cardmember anniversary," depending on their card status. The Southwest card also rewards travelers with double points for every dollar spent on Southwest Airlines purchases and one point for every dollar spent on everything else.