Southwest Airlines' Winter Sale Has Flights Starting As Low As $39 — but It Won't Last Long
The sale ends Nov. 11 at midnight.
Southwest Employee Creates Extraordinary Dress From 800 Lost Zipper Pulls
The airline employee turned a daily task into a fashionable project.
Southwest's Incoming CEO Says Holiday Bookings Are at a 'Pre-Pandemic' Level — How the Airline Is Preparing
"Our bookings for the holidays are basically following the curve that they followed in 2019, which gives us a lot of assurance that there's demand there," incoming CEO Robert Jordan said this week.
Southwest Airlines' Rapid Rewards Card Is Offering One of Its Best Welcome Bonuses Yet
You can earn up to 100,000 points plus other exciting perks.
Texas-based Southwest, American Airlines to Mandate COVID-19 Vaccines for Employees Despite Governor's Ban
Southwest Continues to Cancel Flights After 2,000 Weekend Disruptions
As of Monday morning, Southwest had canceled just over 340 flights.
This Southwest Sale Has Flights to Hawaii for 40% Off — but It Won't Last Long
The sale ends Oct. 7.
Southwest Airlines Just Revealed a New Disney-themed Plane and Magical Vacation Giveaway
Southwest Airlines joins in on Disney's 50th anniversary celebrations.
Southwest Won't Be Serving Alcohol Until at Least 2022
Southwest Is Giving Away 2-Month Companion Passes to Anyone Who Purchases a Round-trip Flight Today
Southwest Pilot Surprises Young Passenger with Meaningful Gift
Fossil Made 1,971 Limited-edition Watches to Celebrate 50 Years of Southwest

Southwest's 4th of July Sale Has Flights As Low As $39

Pause the barbecue and book your flights.

Southwest Is Celebrating Its 50th Anniversary With Tons of Giveaways All Month Long
Southwest, American Suspend Alcohol Sales Following Spike in Unruly Passenger Reports
Southwest's Memorial Day Weekend Sale Has Fares As Low As $49
Southwest Airlines Bringing Back Alcoholic Beverages This Summer
This Airline Study Ranked Southwest No. 1 in 2020 — Here's Why
A Breakdown of Every Major U.S. Airline's Face Mask Policy
Southwest Puts Spring and Fall Flights on Sale for As Low As $50 Each Way
Southwest's Latest Sale Has Fares Starting at Just $49
Southwest Ditching Pandemic-era Policy of Boarding in Smaller Groups
Southwest Is Having a $29 Flight Sale This Week — but You’ll Have to Book Fast
Southwest Is Offering 30,000 Miles and a Free Companion Pass for New Credit Card Holders This Valentine’s Day
Southwest Joins Other U.S. Airlines in Banning Emotional Support Animals
Southwest Is Celebrating Its 50th Year in Service With $50 One-way Flights
Southwest's Latest Sale Has Fares As Low As $29
Southwest Will Stop Blocking Middle Seats Ahead of Holiday Travel
Southwest Is Having a Major Flight Sale — and Expanding Service to Chicago and Houston
You Can Score the Coveted Southwest Companion Pass With Just 1 Flight — but You Have to Act Now
Major U.S. Airlines Have Dropped Their Change Fees, but Not All Policies Are the Same — What to Know
Southwest Extends Middle Seat Blocking to Nov. 30
Jetblue and Southwest Have Incredible Sales With Flights Starting at $49 — but You Have to Act Fast
3-year-old Removed From Southwest Flight for Struggling to Wear Face Mask
Southwest Will No Longer Disinfect Armrests and Seat Belts Between Flights
Southwest to Test Thermal Cameras for Checking Passengers' Temperatures
Southwest to Bring Back Food and Snacks on Select Flights — but Alcohol Still Grounded (Video)
Southwest and American Are Bringing Back Some International Flights — What to Know (Video)
