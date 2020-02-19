Southwest Airlines' Winter Sale Has Flights Starting As Low As $39 — but It Won't Last Long
The sale ends Nov. 11 at midnight.
Southwest Employee Creates Extraordinary Dress From 800 Lost Zipper Pulls
The airline employee turned a daily task into a fashionable project.
Southwest's Incoming CEO Says Holiday Bookings Are at a 'Pre-Pandemic' Level — How the Airline Is Preparing
"Our bookings for the holidays are basically following the curve that they followed in 2019, which gives us a lot of assurance that there's demand there," incoming CEO Robert Jordan said this week.
Southwest Airlines' Rapid Rewards Card Is Offering One of Its Best Welcome Bonuses Yet
You can earn up to 100,000 points plus other exciting perks.
Southwest Continues to Cancel Flights After 2,000 Weekend Disruptions
As of Monday morning, Southwest had canceled just over 340 flights.