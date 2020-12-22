You Can Go Glamping in Singapore's Over-the-top Jewel Changi Airport

Imagine spending the night next to a 131-foot waterfall or in a lush forest surrounded by 900 trees and 60,000 shrubs. Now, even those who don’t love the great outdoors can enjoy a camping experience — within the walls of Singapore’s Jewel Changi Airport, long considered one of the best airports in the world.

Yes, that’s right — the airport itself has been hosting “glampcation” events as part of its Changi Festive Village for the holidays, which started on Nov. 20 and runs through Jan. 3, 2021.

There are two upscale camping experiences to choose from. Glampcation in the Clouds takes place in a tent at Cloud9 Piazza on the airport’s fifth floor with views of the HSBC Rain Vortex waterfall — the world’s largest indoor waterfall. The Glampcation at Shiseido Forest Valley is on the first floor within the “garden wonderland,” complete with hiking trails.

The Cloud9 tent is ideal for three adults or two adults and two children, and it includes use of a queen-sized bed plus a single bed upon request. Meanwhile, the Forest Valley option is suited for four adults or two adults with three children ages 12 or under, with either one or two queen-sized beds. The latter also includes 60 minutes of the shower facilities at YotelAir based on availability, as well as Jewel-scented perfume and a Jewel mascot plush toy. Both experiences include free parking and access to the Sparkling Christmas at Jewel, Canopy Park, and Changi Experience Studio.

An overnight airport stay ranges from $320 to $360 (about $240 to $270 USD), but all the slots are currently booked through the duration of the inaugural season.

For those who want to experience a taste of the glamping experience without the sleepover, there’s the Glamping in the Clouds Glampicnics, a three-hour stay in a Cloud9 Piazza tent with up to five people for $160 to $180 (about $120 to $135 USD) from either 11:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. or 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Select time slots are still available through Jan. 3.