The World's Best Awards-winning airline just debuted all-new flagship SilverKris and KrisFlyer Gold lounges.

Singapore Airlines Just Opened New Flagship Lounges at Changi — for the First Time in More Than a Decade

Travelers passing through Singapore's famed Changi Airport will now have new lounges to luxuriate in as Singapore Airlines unveiled its all-new flagship SilverKris and KrisFlyer Gold lounges on Monday, May 30, the carrier shared with Travel + Leisure. These are the first new lounges from World's Best Awards-winning Singapore Airlines at Changi Airport in more than a decade.

The new lounges, which follow a more than $36-million renovation, both feature luxuries like barista-made coffee, dedicated shower facilities, and Singaporean culinary favorites like laksa, chwee kueh, and dim sum.

The Al Fresco Seating Area in the KrisFlyer Gold Lounge Credit: Courtesy of Singapore Airlines

"Customers will enjoy thoughtfully curated product offerings and experience the signature Singapore Airlines hospitality, all within a comfortable and restful environment, ensuring that they are refreshed and ready for their journey," Goh Choon Phong, the chief executive officer of Singapore Airlines, said in a statement provided to T+L. "Opening these lounges at this time signals our commitment to SIA's premium brand and growth strategy. It reinforces our position as Changi Airport's anchor airline, and reflects our confidence in Singapore's future as a pre-eminent global air hub."

The best spot in the SilverKris Lounge is The Private Room with space for 78 Suites and First Class passengers and featuring both booths and day rooms as well as a "full fine dining experience."

Interior of the private room inside the SilverKris Lounge Credit: Terrence Huang/Courtesy of Singapore Airlines

Suites and First Class customers can also access the SilverKris Lounge's First Class section where they'll find new day rooms with either a recliner or a Tempur Zero Gravity bed. There, passengers can enjoy live cooking stations or grab a seat at the bar surrounded by Lalique crystal flowers.

The Lalique Crystal Bar in the First Class SilverKris Lounge Credit: Terrence Huang/Courtesy of Singapore Airlines

The airline has also expanded the Business Class section of its SilverKris Lounge by 20%, allowing travelers to choose from a quiet rest area, a self-service buffet, a living room area with sofa seats, or a "productivity pod."

Productivity pods inside the First Class SilverKris Lounge Credit: Terrence Huang/Courtesy of Singapore Airlines

Additionally, the KrisFlyer Gold Lounge, which the airline said includes an impressive view of the airport runway, has been enlarged and updated to include an expanded dining area and open-concept working spaces.

The crystal chandelier hanging in the Business Class SilverKris Lounge Credit: Terrence Huang/Courtesy of Singapore Airlines

Singapore welcomes fully vaccinated travelers without any pre-departure or on-arrival test requirements, according to the Singapore Tourism Board. Children 12 and under are exempt from the vaccine requirement.