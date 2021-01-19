Singapore Airlines Plans to Be the First Fully Vaccinated Carrier in the World

As the COVID-19 vaccines roll out around the globe, every region has shown their varying takes on which groups should receive the valuable doses first. In New Jersey, for example, smokers have been prioritized, while there have been calls in the U.K. to put high-risk ethnic groups at the top of the list. And in Singapore, airline crew members are stepping to the front of the line, according to CNN.

Singapore Airlines, the national carrier for the Asian nation, is hoping to become the first airline to vaccinate its crew, including pilots, flight attendants, gate agents, and any other staffers who have contact with the public. They will be offered the two-dose Pfizer vaccine provided by the government for free.

"We are grateful to the Singapore government for making the aviation sector a priority in the country's vaccination exercise," Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong said in an email distributed to the company on Jan. 18, CNN reported.

According to the airline, 5,200 employees have signed up for the shots, which will begin rolling out out in a few days.

"This reflects the sector's importance, and the crucial role we play in both Singapore's economic recovery and the fight against the pandemic." Currently, flight crews are tested on their seventh day back to the nation. Once vaccinated, they won't require testing.

Image zoom Credit: Singapore Airlines