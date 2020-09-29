Singapore Airlines Is Transforming a Grounded Double-decker Airplane Into a Restaurant

Singapore Airlines is opening a new restaurant — on its A380, double-decker aircraft.

As part of its “Discover Your Singapore Airlines" initiative, the airline will be launching a limited-time dining experience onboard a grounded plane at Changi Airport.

Getting into Restaurant A380 @Changi will be just like boarding a flight. Diners will have to pass through airport security and then board the aircraft via jet bridge, according to a press release. Guests will be served by cabin crew and will be able to watch in-flight entertainment while eating. At the end of the meal, guests go home with an airline goody bag.

Diners will start their meals with a tour of the A380, the world’s largest commercial passenger aircraft, with access to traditionally private areas. They will then take their socially-distanced seats and choose from menus for each cabin class, including either international cuisine or a Singaporean Peranakan menu.

The restaurant will only operate on October 24 and 25. Reservations open on October 12.

As part of the initiative, the airline will also open its training facilities to the public for behind-the-scenes tours in November. Diehard fans can also partake in “SIA@Home” to recreate an inflight dining experience at their homes. Options include 10 First Class and Business Class menus, complete with wine, champagne, and limited edition dining ware to keep.

“With COVID-19 drastically reducing the number of flights operated by the SIA Group, we have created unique activities that would allow us to engage with our fans and customers during this time,″ SIA Chief Executive Officer Mr Goh Choon Phong said. ″These experiences offer something for everyone – from frequent flyers who miss our world-class in-cabin products and service, to couples and families who want an exclusive dining experience, and parents who are after an enjoyable activity-filled day with their children during the school holidays."

Singapore Airlines had originally intended on launching “flights to nowhere” as a program during the COVID-19 pandemic, the South China Morning Post reported. Passengers could board a flight that would have circled around the skies before returning back to Changi Airport. But the program was dropped because of its environmental impact and financial viability.