Singapore Airlines' Most Luxurious Plane Just Debuted in the U.S. — and Its First-class Suites Are Like Hotel Rooms

Everyone loves a good comeback story.

And after a long pause, it's true, travel is returning. COVID-19 case counts are dropping in many destinations. Governments around the world are easing their entry requirements. Flights and hotels are filling up faster than before. And on March 28, after a two-year hiatus during the pandemic, Singapore Airlines' reconfigured A380 aircraft took off from JFK to Changi Airport via Frankfurt.

While simply boarding a plane feels wholly new and novel these days, Singapore Airlines' double-decker aircraft — the world's largest — pushes the in-air experience to new heights, starting with its six swanky first-class suites, which just made their much-anticipated U.S. debut.

A chair and bottle of champagne from the Singapore Airlines A380 First Class Suite Credit: Courtesy of Alisha Prakash

More like hotel rooms in the sky, these semi-private cabins offer 50 square feet for each passenger — or a shared 100 square feet for two first-class travelers who opt to merge their suites. Each suite comes with swiveling, reclining armchairs, a separate bed (two suites can be merged to create a double bed), and sliding doors. Other luxe features include a wardrobe closet, cushy pajamas and slippers, Bang & Olufsen noise-canceling headphones, an amenity kit from French luxury label Lalique, and a 32-inch HD touchscreen TV that's fitting for a living room on land. A handheld tablet controls everything from anywhere in the suite, from dimming the lights to finding the best in-flight entertainment.

The design is meant to slowly reveal itself to passengers during the course of their flight, James Boyd, the airline's vice president of public relations, shared during a tour of the aircraft on Monday afternoon.

"We took something that's basic, such as a magazine rack, and turned it into a luxury statement. If you look at the stitching on the rack, it was inspired by an Hermès Birkin bag," he said. "Or the cultured stone over the credenza — it's little moments of luxury, of surprise, like when you open a stowage compartment and it's lined with leather…or there's a cove light that slowly illuminates as you open the door."

Storage in the Singapore Airlines A380 First Class Suite Credit: Courtesy of Singapore Airlines

These elements of surprise also show themselves in a dedicated handbag compartment, so passengers don't have to place items on the floor, as well as powered blackout window shades and hotel-style evening turndown service. Passengers are also given a choice of Dom Pérignon or Krug Champagne, and all meals are served on fine linen and china. Even the three-position bathroom — with its separate sections for a vanity, wash basin, and toilet — is a true pampering chamber.

A vanity in the Singapore Airlines A380 First Class Suite bathroom Credit: Courtesy of Singapore Airlines

A Singapore Airlines A380 First Class Suite bathroom Credit: Courtesy of Singapore Airlines

In addition to the six first-class suites, the aircraft houses 78 lie-flat business class seats, 44 premium economy seats, and 343 economy seats.