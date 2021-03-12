Seattle-Tacoma Airport Opens Walk-up Shot Bar for Travelers Who Need a Quick Drink

Out of the toughest times comes the most unexpected ingenuity.

Over the course of the pandemic, people have responded to new restrictions with creativity and resilience. Marriages have been conducted from third-story windows, small businesses created new of-the-moment products, bartenders wore beekeeper suits, and now: Shot Bar.

Shot Bar was born from the ashes of pre-COVID airport drinking. In the era of COVID, getting through the airport is difficult. Drinking in the airport even more so. In response, one restaurant at Seattle-Tacoma Airport has introduced a bar that sells only shots.

Shot Bar is a pop-up at Rel'Lish Burger Lounge in the airport's B concourse. It serves only chilled hard liquor in mini plastic red Solo cups.

A single shot will set you back $7 and a double costs $10. The menu includes Fireball, Hornitos Crystalino tequila, Ketel One cucumber and mint-flavored vodka, Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey and Brown Sugar Bourbon. Shots are served beneath a plexiglass barrier, in true pandemic style.

"Limited seats are available for passengers to have a cocktail at the airport due to physical distancing protocols, but the interest from travelers for adult libations remains high," chef Kathy Casey, who is behind the concept, said in a statement. "SHOT BAR addresses that in a fun and pioneering way. Plus, there's nothing more fun than a quick shot to kick off vacation."

All drinks must be consumed at the counter and the bartender is allowed to cut off anyone who takes one shot too many.

"2020 was difficult for our airport and the businesses here due to the pandemic and its impacts on travel," Dawn Hunter, director of commercial management at the airport, said in a statement. "It is exciting to embrace innovations like Shot Bar to continue to create positive experiences for travelers during their journey."

The airport only resumed serving alcohol on Feb. 1, after a dry winter, due to COVID-19 precautions. And many airlines temporarily cut hard liquor sales aboard aircraft in mid-2020.

It should go without saying it's important not to get too drunk before boarding a flight — and that acting inebriated and/or failing to follow flight crew instructions on a flight may result in your removal.