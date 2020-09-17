This 'Flight to Nowhere' Over the Australian Outback Sold Out in 10 Minutes

Taking a “flight to nowhere” might seem ominous but it turns out, it’s a great way to see Australia.

Qantas Airlines announced that their seven-hour “flight to nowhere” managed to sell out in 10 minutes, according to FOX News. The scenic flight departs from Sydney and flies over the Great Barrier Reef and the Australian Outback before returning to the capital city, essentially going “nowhere.”

“It’s probably the fastest selling flight in Qantas history,” a spokesperson said to FOX News. “People clearly miss travel and the experience of flying. If the demand is there, we’ll definitely look at doing more of these scenic flights while we all wait for borders to open.”

According to FOX News, the flight is scheduled for Oct. 10. The airline offered 134 seats for purchase, ranging between $787 to $3,787 AUD ($566 to $2,734 USD) depending on class. The plane will be a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which is known for having big windows, and will fly around 30,000 feet in order to give passengers a good view, CNN reported.

Image zoom Qantas

In addition to major areas like Sydney Harbor, the Great Barrier Reef, and the Outback, the plane is also scheduled to do low fly-overs of major landmarks like Uluru (formerly Ayers Rock) and Bondi Beach, according to CNN.

Passengers will also enjoy onboard entertainment and a potential surprise celebrity guest.

At the moment, international flights in Australia are largely unavailable due to coronavirus travel restrictions. According to the Australian government Department of Health, Australian borders are closed to other nations, and only Australian citizens, residents, and immediate family can travel there.

Considering that taking a big vacation seems almost impossible for many Australians, even a flight around the country and back is a good way to have a quick “getaway.”