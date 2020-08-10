Qantas' Sightseeing Trips Over Antarctica Are Back — in New Boeing 787 Dreamliners

Qantas Airlines is still invested in helping you travel. Just not in the way you may think.

Qantas and Antarctica Flights announced plans to bring back their Antarctica sightseeing partnership flights in November. While the planes will not land in Antarctica they will circle around to give people an unparalleled view of the icy continent.

“There is no passport or luggage needed for an Antarctica Flight, you can even go in board shorts if you wish,” Antarctica Flights CEO Bas Bosschieter told 7News. “I personally think it’s the best answer to the question, ‘What did you get up to on the weekend?’ Just popped down to Antarctica.”

According to Bosschieter, on the flight passengers will be served a light refreshment and meal service. They will also be very prepared for their flight over Antarctica as the flight will play educational movies while en route. The flight will also come with expert lecturers on board who will help educate guests and answer any questions that may arise.

But before you get up to grab your credit card to book, it’s important to note this flight is only open to Australians (after all, this would be a mighty long flight for almost every other country on Earth).

“Whilst it is very difficult for Australians to travel overseas at this time, our Antarctica Flights guests will be able to visit another continent in a day,” Bosschieter added.

As Insider Hook explained, this flight isn’t exactly new. In fact, Qantas has been operating the flight for more than two decades, but it is the first time it will fly the new 787 Dreamliner for the trip.

For the flight, the plane will perform “sweeping figure 8s” for about four hours over Antarctica to give each passenger the best view. Every passenger will get two boarding passes, one for the window seat and one for the aisle and will switch halfway through the flight to make sure everyone gets a good view.