What to Know If You’re Traveling to Puerto Rico During COVID-19

Puerto Rico has implemented new testing protocols for those looking to visit.

All travelers flying to Puerto Rico must now arrive solely through San Juan’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport, with documentation of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours prior to arrival. Upon landing, travelers will go through enhanced health screenings with the Puerto Rico National Guard.

Those who do not take a coronavirus test ahead of departure can complete testing upon arrival at a certified testing site, but they will need to pay the testing fee and for quarantine until the results arrive. A traveler can also opt-out of the COVID-19 testing, but they will have to self-isolate at their own cost for 14 days.

Travelers must also fill out a Travel Declaration Form and present an Airport Exit Confirmation QR Code. The Travel Declaration Form includes information about the passenger’s flight, where they will be staying while in Puerto Rico, and contact information for COVID-19 tracking.

Anyone who arrives at the airport with COVID-19 symptoms will be required to undergo a rapid COVID-19 test, which involves a finger prick blood test. Even if the results are negative, travelers will be forced to quarantine until they take a molecular COVID-19 test because the rapid results may be inaccurate. The traveler will have to pay for all testing and isolation costs.

Face coverings are also mandatory.

Puerto Rico began reopening in June, implementing new capacity rules at hotels, restaurants, and other businesses. Employees at restaurants, museums, and theaters in charge of temperature checks at the door. Beaches are reopened, although group gatherings on the sand are limited to those from within the same household. Stores have also reopened, other advance reservations may be required. Casinos and playgrounds remain closed until further notice.